SW raising funds for new bleachers

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

For more than 50 years, students, family and fans of St. Wendelin Catholic School have rested their seats on the rows of bleachers inside the school’s north gym.

The bleachers date back to when the gymnasium and school addition were built in 1961, according to Development Director Jeannette Lee, making them 56 years old.

While she said the school’s “dedicated maintenance staffs have taken great care of what we have been blessed with in our school,” she said it was time they started looking for some funding opportunities to update the half-century old bleachers.

St. Wendelin Catholic School has entered an online contest designed to help schools engage supporters in social circles for fundraising.

The Share4Schools contest is a school-focused social sharing sweepstakes where schools enter to win while supporters share the entry on Facebook or Twitter to increase the school’s chances of winning.

“We are using some creative fundraising ideas to support the need of St. Wendelin Catholic School,” Lee said, explaining this opportunity had some key elements that were “enticing.” “It reduced cost by using social media and it gives us the ability to inform and engage more people on a larger scale by sharing our cause through Facebook and Twitter.”

Winning prizes include one grand prize of $1,000; two runner up prizes of $500; and ten participant prizes of $100.

Winners are selected using an online randomizer; however, the more shares St. Wendelin receives, the better the school’s chances of winning.

Lee said the school is exploring options as far as what the new bleachers might feature, from recycled material plastic seating to safety features to electronic fold away units. The preliminary cost analysis for the new bleachers is estimated at $80,000.

“We acknowledge that the bleachers need replaced, but we want to assure quality, safety and cost efficiency are part of the equation in making a decision that will provide bleachers that will last another 50 years or more,” she said. “This is just a very small amount in portion to the total amount that is needed.”

She said this fundraiser is being used as a “springboard” to educate the community on the need for new bleachers and that other fundraisers and funding opportunities are being explored to help cover the costs.

To support St. Wendelin Catholic School, visit share4schools.com and click “I Want to Help My School.” A short explanation of the sharing wizard will appear before continuing to search for the school.

The wizard will ask for a first and last name, a Facebook email address and a Twitter handle. It states “this information is required in order to track official contest entries for the appropriate school,” and will not be used or shared. Once the information is submitted, the wizard will have the supporter click the share button for Facebook, Twitter or both, depending on where they want to share it.

They will log in to their accounts and a small screen will pop up, which will look similar to when posting to Facebook or Twitter. The last step includes clicking the “share” button. Once the entry is shared, it will be saved to Share4Schools to increase St. Wendelin’s chances of winning.

Only shares completed through the sharing wizard will count toward St. Wendelin’s official shares, according to website. Anything shared from another person’s share on social media will not be counted.

Entries are limited to one for each valid Facebook or Twitter account. The contest will close and shares will no longer be accepted after 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Standard Time) Tuesday or 2:59 a.m. Wednesday (Eastern Standard Time).

The winners will be announced at 3 p.m. March 1 (EST).

For more information, visit share4schools.com or contact Lee at 419-435-6692.

“We have nothing to lose, but a lot to gain,” she said. “The saying ‘it takes a community to raise a child’ comes to my mind. Anytime community members support our children, whether economically, emotionally or, in this case, socially, everyone wins. Any share, gift or donation makes a difference.”

