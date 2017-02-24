MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Public Record

Posted On Fri. Feb 24th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

Fostoria
accidents
Monday:
• Caller reported an accident involving a company vehicle in the 500 block of Van Buren Street at 11:24 a.m.
arrests
Wednesday:
• Richard Adam Reinhart III, 23, Risingsun, was arrested in Wood County on a warrant out of Fostoria for failure to appear and for violation of a CPO.
citations
Wednesday:
• Officer issued two citations for speed after stopping two vehicles at the intersection of East Center and South Town streets that were observed traveling at a high rate of speed.
miscellaneous
Thursday:
• Hancock County Sheriff’s Office advised of a report of an erratic driver going left of center on Ohio 12 headed into town. Officer followed the driver and her driving appeared OK; spoke with subject who denied going left of center.
• Dispatch received three 9-1-1 calls from the same number with no answer on the other line; unable to locate where the call was coming from.
• Caller reported a domestic disturbance at a College Avenue residence where a female subject was assaulting her boyfriend and he wanted her to leave. Female subject left the residence.
• Officer responded to a parking complaint on Summit Street; gave owner two days to move the vehicle.
• Findlay Police Department requested assistance. Officer was unable to make contact with the subject.
• An out-of-town school official requested a welfare check on a child at a West South Street address who had not been to school in more than a week. Officer unable to make contact; would check back later.
Wednesday:
• Caller complained of a vehicle parked in a handicapped spot on West Center Street even though they didn’t have a placard. Officer noted the vehicle was parked one spot before the handicap spot; no violation witnessed.
• An East Tiffin Street employee reported finding a wallet on the property.
• A South Main Street employee reported the company was a victim of a scam. Investigation is pending.
• Caller advised she was at a North Union Street address to get a canine and a female subject was pushing her and being belligerent.
• Complainant advised of two male subjects going door-to-door on North Main Street asking to see gas bills. Officer spoke with subjects who were soliciting for a company; were advised to get a proper permit and to tell their boss this was their last warning.
• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on West North Street.
• Caller reported a vehicle was driving all over the roadway on Sandusky Street. Officer followed vehicle and didn’t witness any signs of erratic driving.
• Caller advised of a disturbance near McDougal and North Poplar streets with a male subject yelling at a female subject. Officer unable to locate.
• Complainant reported a suspicious male subject sitting in a vehicle at a stop sign at East Crocker and South Poplar streets. Officer spoke to subject who was running a taxi service and was waiting on a subject who was taking a long time.
fire runs
Thursday:
• Squad responded to the 500 block of West Tiffin Street at 9:45 a.m. for a male subject who was in severe pain and had shortness of breath.
• EMS was dispatched for a lift assist in the 1000 block of Independence Road at 10:25 a.m.
Wednesday:
• EMS was requested for a juvenile female subject having seizures in the 1000 block of Park Avenue at 3:53 p.m.
• Squad was dispatched at 6:15 p.m. for a female subject with abdominal and back pain in the 700 block of Columbus Avenue.
• At 6:31 p.m., EMS was dispatched to the 1000 block of Independence Road for a male subject who fell.
Seneca County
miscellaneous
Wednesday:
• Deputy was out with a subject on foot on West Ohio 18; advised he would be giving the subject a ride to County Road 1.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Like puzzles? Play ours daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Charles Oakley Attends Knicks-Cavaliers Game In Cleveland

Posted On24 Feb 2017

Police: 14-year-old Girl Arrested In Father's Fatal Shooting

Posted On24 Feb 2017

AP Source: Deron Williams Headed To Cavs After Mavs Waiver

Posted On23 Feb 2017

Feeling The (g)love: Indians Shortstop Lindor In High Demand

Posted On23 Feb 2017

AP Source: Deron Williams To Leave Mavs, Head To Cleveland

Posted On23 Feb 2017

Local Sports

Off

Prep Bowling: Fostoria’s Yates 25th at district

ROSSFORD — Fostoria’s Trey Yates finished tied for 25th place Thursday at the Division II district boys bowling tournament Thursday
Posted On 24 Feb 2017
Off

Prep basketball statistics

Posted On 23 Feb 2017
Off

Thursday’s scoreboard

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL Wednesday’s Games Blanchard Valley Conference Liberty-Benton 73, Leipsic 62 Other NW Ohio Games Elmwood 65, Van Buren
Posted On 23 Feb 2017
Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company