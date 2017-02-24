Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Monday:

• Caller reported an accident involving a company vehicle in the 500 block of Van Buren Street at 11:24 a.m.

arrests

Wednesday:

• Richard Adam Reinhart III, 23, Risingsun, was arrested in Wood County on a warrant out of Fostoria for failure to appear and for violation of a CPO.

citations

Wednesday:

• Officer issued two citations for speed after stopping two vehicles at the intersection of East Center and South Town streets that were observed traveling at a high rate of speed.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• Hancock County Sheriff’s Office advised of a report of an erratic driver going left of center on Ohio 12 headed into town. Officer followed the driver and her driving appeared OK; spoke with subject who denied going left of center.

• Dispatch received three 9-1-1 calls from the same number with no answer on the other line; unable to locate where the call was coming from.

• Caller reported a domestic disturbance at a College Avenue residence where a female subject was assaulting her boyfriend and he wanted her to leave. Female subject left the residence.

• Officer responded to a parking complaint on Summit Street; gave owner two days to move the vehicle.

• Findlay Police Department requested assistance. Officer was unable to make contact with the subject.

• An out-of-town school official requested a welfare check on a child at a West South Street address who had not been to school in more than a week. Officer unable to make contact; would check back later.

Wednesday:

• Caller complained of a vehicle parked in a handicapped spot on West Center Street even though they didn’t have a placard. Officer noted the vehicle was parked one spot before the handicap spot; no violation witnessed.

• An East Tiffin Street employee reported finding a wallet on the property.

• A South Main Street employee reported the company was a victim of a scam. Investigation is pending.

• Caller advised she was at a North Union Street address to get a canine and a female subject was pushing her and being belligerent.

• Complainant advised of two male subjects going door-to-door on North Main Street asking to see gas bills. Officer spoke with subjects who were soliciting for a company; were advised to get a proper permit and to tell their boss this was their last warning.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on West North Street.

• Caller reported a vehicle was driving all over the roadway on Sandusky Street. Officer followed vehicle and didn’t witness any signs of erratic driving.

• Caller advised of a disturbance near McDougal and North Poplar streets with a male subject yelling at a female subject. Officer unable to locate.

• Complainant reported a suspicious male subject sitting in a vehicle at a stop sign at East Crocker and South Poplar streets. Officer spoke to subject who was running a taxi service and was waiting on a subject who was taking a long time.

fire runs

Thursday:

• Squad responded to the 500 block of West Tiffin Street at 9:45 a.m. for a male subject who was in severe pain and had shortness of breath.

• EMS was dispatched for a lift assist in the 1000 block of Independence Road at 10:25 a.m.

Wednesday:

• EMS was requested for a juvenile female subject having seizures in the 1000 block of Park Avenue at 3:53 p.m.

• Squad was dispatched at 6:15 p.m. for a female subject with abdominal and back pain in the 700 block of Columbus Avenue.

• At 6:31 p.m., EMS was dispatched to the 1000 block of Independence Road for a male subject who fell.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• Deputy was out with a subject on foot on West Ohio 18; advised he would be giving the subject a ride to County Road 1.

