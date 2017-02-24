More than a dozen have tickets returned for Republican event

By KATHRYNE RUBRIGHT

More than a dozen would-be guests of a Lincoln Day Dinner, co-sponsored by the Seneca and Sandusky County Republican parties, had their tickets refunded by party leaders who wanted to avoid protests inside the Wednesday event.

Protesters gathered outside the fundraising event at Terra State Community College in Fremont, where Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman was the keynote speaker.

There might have been fewer protesters outside if the tickets hadn’t been refunded, said David Koehl, treasurer of the Seneca County Republican Party.

Among those whose tickets were refunded was Katie Finneran, an Ohio State University student from Findlay. Finneran identifies as a Green Party member but is registered as a Democrat after voting for Bernie Sanders in last year’s primary, according to The Columbus Dispatch. She did not respond to a request by The Courier for comment.

“I was fundamentally opposed to it. I wanted it to let them in,” Koehl said of refunding the tickets.

The decision about refunding tickets was made by Justin Smith, chair of the Sandusky County Republican Party, Koehl said.

But Portman’s office “clearly wanted that” decision, Koehl said.

Portman’s press secretary, Emily Benavides, said the senator’s staff did not influence the decision.

“That is false. The event was held in Sandusky County, and access to the event was controlled by the Sandusky GOP Party,” Benavides emailed.

Across the country, some legislators have been met with protests at town halls and other events. Republican Sen. Tom Cotton had a town hall Wednesday in Arkansas where the audience chanted, “Do your job.”

“The Portman staff didn’t want that” in Fremont, Koehl said.

Smith said the refunds were made to avoid the disruption seen elsewhere, and said it was entirely “a local decision.”

“We wanted to have a peaceful event,” he said. It “would be a bad decision to let people disrespect Senator Portman and disrupt the event.”

Smith said tickets were refunded to people the local party was “suspicious” of.

One table of eight people had their tickets refunded, Koehl said, along with eight to 10 others. Four of those people were allowed in after speaking to event organizers.

Two of those guests had a “nice friendly conversation” with Portman after the event for about five minutes, Koehl said.

