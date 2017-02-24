MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Lori Hall joins Corporate One team

Posted On Fri. Feb 24th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

Lori A. Hall has joined the Corporate One team as director of HR Services.
Having spent 15 years in banking and 15 years in higher education at Tiffin University, Hall brings a diverse HR background to Corporate One Benefits, according to a new release.
“I am looking forward to utilizing my expertise to help other HR professionals,” Hall said. “We will bring expert advice and help solve some of the day-to-day challenges that HR professionals face. The world of HR is very complex.”
With the addition of Hall to the Corporate One team, the HR services will be bolstered to a new level. Hall will be available to offer phone support, but plans to travel to businesses to be hands-on with HR personnel and help them solve issues. Future plans call for an HR team to be hired with Hall as the lead.
Besides problem solving via coaching and mentoring, Hall says one of her strengths is strategic planning which she plans to implement with HR personnel.
“We will look at any HR project and see how we can be of assistance. A lot of my former students are in the HR field. I am excited to support them in their work and all the HR professionals out there in various businesses. I am excited to work with the team at Corporate One,” Hall said.
Since 2012, Hall had been vice president for Human Resources and Campus Services at Tiffin University. Prior to that, she was director of Human Resources and an instructor of Management at Tiffin University. In the banking industry, Hall worked as assistant vice president/retail banking and prior to that banking center officer/retail banking. She is a graduate of Tiffin University, receiving her Bachelor of Business Administration in 1985 and her Master of Business Administration in 1991. She is a member of the Tiffin Area Human Resources Association; Society for Human Resources Management; The Employer’s Association of Northwest Ohio; College and University Professionals in Human Resources, Ohio Chapter; Seneca County Parks Strategic Planning Team; United Way and American Cancer Society volunteer; and New Riegel Schools Audit Committee.
Steve Dandurand, vice president of Corporate One Benefits, says the addition of Hall’s expertise adds a new level of service for Corporate One customers.
“We are excited to have Lori on board and to be able to expand our HR services. We will be able to provide more value to our current and future customers,” he said.
Hall began her duties at Corporate One on Feb. 13.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Like puzzles? Play ours daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Charles Oakley Attends Knicks-Cavaliers Game In Cleveland

Posted On24 Feb 2017

Police: 14-year-old Girl Arrested In Father's Fatal Shooting

Posted On24 Feb 2017

AP Source: Deron Williams Headed To Cavs After Mavs Waiver

Posted On23 Feb 2017

Feeling The (g)love: Indians Shortstop Lindor In High Demand

Posted On23 Feb 2017

AP Source: Deron Williams To Leave Mavs, Head To Cleveland

Posted On23 Feb 2017

Local Sports

Off

Prep Bowling: Fostoria’s Yates 25th at district

ROSSFORD — Fostoria’s Trey Yates finished tied for 25th place Thursday at the Division II district boys bowling tournament Thursday
Posted On 24 Feb 2017
Off

Prep basketball statistics

Posted On 23 Feb 2017
Off

Thursday’s scoreboard

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL Wednesday’s Games Blanchard Valley Conference Liberty-Benton 73, Leipsic 62 Other NW Ohio Games Elmwood 65, Van Buren
Posted On 23 Feb 2017
Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company