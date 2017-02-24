Lori Hall joins Corporate One team

Lori A. Hall has joined the Corporate One team as director of HR Services.

Having spent 15 years in banking and 15 years in higher education at Tiffin University, Hall brings a diverse HR background to Corporate One Benefits, according to a new release.

“I am looking forward to utilizing my expertise to help other HR professionals,” Hall said. “We will bring expert advice and help solve some of the day-to-day challenges that HR professionals face. The world of HR is very complex.”

With the addition of Hall to the Corporate One team, the HR services will be bolstered to a new level. Hall will be available to offer phone support, but plans to travel to businesses to be hands-on with HR personnel and help them solve issues. Future plans call for an HR team to be hired with Hall as the lead.

Besides problem solving via coaching and mentoring, Hall says one of her strengths is strategic planning which she plans to implement with HR personnel.

“We will look at any HR project and see how we can be of assistance. A lot of my former students are in the HR field. I am excited to support them in their work and all the HR professionals out there in various businesses. I am excited to work with the team at Corporate One,” Hall said.

Since 2012, Hall had been vice president for Human Resources and Campus Services at Tiffin University. Prior to that, she was director of Human Resources and an instructor of Management at Tiffin University. In the banking industry, Hall worked as assistant vice president/retail banking and prior to that banking center officer/retail banking. She is a graduate of Tiffin University, receiving her Bachelor of Business Administration in 1985 and her Master of Business Administration in 1991. She is a member of the Tiffin Area Human Resources Association; Society for Human Resources Management; The Employer’s Association of Northwest Ohio; College and University Professionals in Human Resources, Ohio Chapter; Seneca County Parks Strategic Planning Team; United Way and American Cancer Society volunteer; and New Riegel Schools Audit Committee.

Steve Dandurand, vice president of Corporate One Benefits, says the addition of Hall’s expertise adds a new level of service for Corporate One customers.

“We are excited to have Lori on board and to be able to expand our HR services. We will be able to provide more value to our current and future customers,” he said.

Hall began her duties at Corporate One on Feb. 13.

