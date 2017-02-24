Joint Justice Center contingency funds may be turned over to county soon

By RON CRAIG

STAFF WRITER

For the second day in a row, Seneca County officials got some good financial news.

Members of the Joint Justice Center Leadership Core Team met with representatives from Gilbane Construction during a noon meeting Thursday. The construction company announced they may be in a position in mid-April to give back some of the money previously set aside in a contingency fund.

During a commissioners meeting on Wednesday, they learned the cost of renovating office space for the county Prosecutor’s Office and the county’s Victim Assistance Office should be $80,000 less than the $250,000 budgeted for that project.

When funding was set up for the new JJC in downtown Tiffin, money was put in a contingency fund to cover construction costs not initially figured into the $15 million project. Those funds were to help defray the costs of unforeseen expenses, commonly referred to in construction circles as “cost overruns.”

While officials have had to dip into the contingency funds shortly after construction began, Gilbane reps said Thursday there is still $214,144 left in their contingency fund. Barring any catastrophic unexpected issues, Gilbane said they should be able to give to the county about 25 percent of that fund, or about $50,000.

“The milestone (for the contingency funds to be given to the county) is when the steel is up,” a Gilbane official said. When the final piece of steel has been set, projected to take place in about six weeks, construction officials feel comfortable the possibility of incurring unexpected problems is behind them.

County officials have said they would have to come up about $400,000 at the end of the project to cover the remaining portion of the $15 million construction costs. County Administrator Stacy Wilson told the Review Times last week that amount would be reduced if the county and/or Gilbane did not have to use all or part of the remaining contingency funds they had previously set aside.

Gilbane officials also said the JJC project remains on schedule.

“We’ve been blessed with some warm weather,” one construction official noted, adding the recent weather conditions have allowed them to keep the momentum going on construction progress.

While the construction is not far enough along to set a firm completion date, it is expected county judicial authorities may be able to occupy the structure as soon as Nov. 1.

The most recent forward movement on JJC construction includes the pouring of floors for the second and third levels. Currently, the top tracks for the interior walls are being installed.

Within the next few weeks, masonry shafts for the stairwells and elevators are to be topped out, elevator jack shafts are to be installed, and fireproofing materials are to be sprayed for the first and second floors. Following the application of fireproofing materials, exterior studs are to be erected.

Construction officials have even laid plans for days of inclement weather by expecting to work on interior masonry walls on rainy days. Those plans will result in the project continuing to move forward when weather factors would otherwise have called a halt to some work.

A total of 46 safety inspections have been conducted on the project since its inception, and there has been no lost time due to worksite injuries or accidents while 8,518 man-hours have been put in thus far.

The next JJC Leadership Core Team meeting is slated for noon on March 23 at the county’s Public Safety building, 126 Hopewell Ave., Tiffin.

