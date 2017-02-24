Chase ends in crash

By J. STEVEN DILLON

For the Review Times

A chase that started in Wood County and traveled through North Baltimore and Fostoria ended in spectacular fashion with a rush-hour crash Thursday at the intersection of Main and Sandusky streets in downtown Findlay.

Police later recovered chemicals and other items used to produce methamphetamine from a red Chevrolet pickup truck driven by William Milliron Sr.

Milliron, 45, of Rudolph, was treated for injuries at Blanchard Valley Hospital following the crash, and was taken to the Hancock County jail where he’s being held on multiple outstanding warrants and for a probation violation in Florida.

Authorities said Milliron could face additional charges as a result of the chase and the crash.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. with numerous police agencies in pursuit.

Earlier, the U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force had called for police assistance in stopping Milliron, and a chase ensued in North Baltimore and Fostoria before arriving in Findlay.

The pursuit entered the east side of Findlay on Fostoria Avenue and proceeded down Tiffin Avenue, through several residential areas on the northwest side of the city, and eventually to Main Street.

It ended when Milliron’s truck collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Main and Sandusky. Another collision occurred involving a third vehicle, but no injuries were reported in either of those crashes.

The pickup came to rest when it smashed into a brick wall at the park known as the Millstream Art Plaza, at the northeast corner of the intersection.

Witnesses said Milliron got out of the truck after the crash, but was quickly tackled by federal agents who were the first at the scene. A female passenger in the pickup was not injured.

The intersection remained closed for several hours Thursday night. South Main was blocked off from Hardin to Main Cross streets, and Sandusky Street was closed between Cory and East streets. People gathered at the intersection after police used tape to mark the perimeter.

Milliron’s truck was not immediately moved because of concerns it contained chemicals used in the manufacture of methamphetamine.

About an hour after the crash, a Findlay Police Department officer wearing a haz-mat suit removed items from the bed and cab of the truck. Several gallon containers of liquid were among the items collected and secured.

The chase arrived in Findlay at a time when traffic was said to be heavy. Findlay police assisted in blocking traffic and closing intersections as the pursuit neared downtown.

Mario Lopez, of Findlay, was northbound on Main Street near Archie’s Drive In when the red pickup, then southbound, came toward his car, narrowly missing it.

He said truck was weaving in and out of traffic. Numerous police vehicles were close behind.

“He was waving his arms like he was throwing things out of the truck,” Lopez said of Milliron. “Other drivers were pulling over to get out of his way.”

Lopez turned around after the truck passed and arrived downtown minutes after the truck had crashed. He told a federal agent what he had earlier observed and identified the driver.

Lopez said it was fortunate somebody was not hurt in the long chase and questioned why authorities didn’t do more to stop the truck before it got to Findlay.

“It could have been bad, real bad,” Lopez said. “I think we were lucky.”

