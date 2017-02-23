United Way allocates $186,868

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

Great things happened in 2016 thanks to the joint effort of community members and the United Way of Fostoria.

Although the campaign season ended 5 percent shy of its $195,000 goal, officials said they were pleased with the amount of monies garnered by the community for the community.

“We were a little bit short but we wanted to set an aggressive goal,” campaign Co-Chair Mike Foss said. “We are a little bit over what we put in last year and that’s good. It looks like things have stabilized a little bit here in town and that’s a good sign for the community as well as all of the recipients — the agencies who need the money to do all of the work with the people who need the help.”

Despite coming up a little bit short, the United Way ended its 2016 campaign with a total of $186,868 to allocate to its partner agencies.

Divisions IV and V both exceeded their goals of $9,000 and $25,500 at 128 percent and 134 percent, respectively. Division IV, small businesses, garnered $11,545 while Division V, individuals, collected $34,121.

Matt Green received a certificate of achievement for his “outstanding performance” as chairman of both divisions and “helping to build a better Fostoria.”

“We’re really proud of them this year,” Foss said of Divisions IV and V. “They both exceeded the goals set for them and Matt was a big part of that.”

Division III, small corporations, raised 94 percent of its $22,500 goal for $21,211.

Pacesetter companies included First Federal Bank and Superior Credit Union, which was honored for outstanding performance and exceeding its goal.

Other companies within the division who were honored for outstanding performance and exceeding the goal include First Federal Bank, Fruth & Company, Mazda Direct, Old Fort Bank and Reineke Ford.

Companies within the division who were honored for outstanding performance include Goddard Murphy and Paul Cole Motors.

Division II, mid-sized corporations, collected $44,813 for 93 percent of its $48,000 goal. The pacesetter company for the division was Charter Steel.

Companies within the division who were honored for outstanding performance and exceeding the goal included Charter Steel, the Review Times and St. Catherine’s Manor.

Companies within the division who were honored for outstanding performance included Alpha Coatings, Archer Daniels Midland and Inland Tarp.

Division I, large companies, garnered $75,168 for 84 percent of its $90,000 goal. The pacesetter company for the division was Morgan AM&T, which was honored for outstanding performance and exceeding the goal.

Other companies within the division who were honored for outstanding performance and exceeding the goal included the Mennel Milling Co. and ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital.

Companies in the division who were honored for outstanding performance included Callies Performance Products, the Geary Family YMCA and Roppe Corporation.

“It won’t be long and we’ll be back at it again in April preparing for the next campaign,” Foss said.

Also during the luncheon, the United Way of Fostoria hosted its annual meeting. During the meeting, the board:

• Approved two-year board of trustees terms for Andrew Diaz and Joshua Krupp.

• Approved new office members as Andrea Cress, president; Dorothy Conine, vice president; and Patti Essman, treasurer.

• Approved the financial report, which noted the United Way of Fostoria ended the year with $496,072.

•Recognized members of the board of trustees, the Budget and Admissions Committee and the campaign cabinet, including campaign co-chairs Mike and Wendy Foss.

• Recognized Amie Hathaway, former board president, for seven years and Jim Bailey for four years on the board of trustees. Both are retiring. Taking their places will be Julie Reinhart, Mennel Milling Co., and Andrew Sprang, Fostoria City Schools.

In the absence of board President Andrea Cress, Hathaway provided an overview of the United Way through 2016.

“2016 was a crazy but wonderful year for the United Way of Fostoria,” she said. “Many changes happened, some of them visible and some of them not so visible.”

Not only did the organization move to a new location at the beginning of the year, but they also were able to finalize First Call for Help Fostoria, an information and referral service, and hire Libra Martin as program coordinator for the service.

While these seemed to be two significant changes within the organization, it wasn’t everything the United Way accomplished in 2016.

Internally, committees restructured many policies.

The personnel committee worked on creating and updating job descriptions as well as creating officer policies and procedures. The finance committee created plans for the future of the United Way to ensure it would be stable now and going forward as well as made the community grant program come back to life while the community grant committee created the framework for the grants.

“The heart of (the grants) is that they would make an impact within the Fostoria community,” Hathaway said. “We wanted the grants to be significant as we were looking to do much more substantial things in the community.”

United Way awarded five grants in 2016 for a total of $25,000 given back to the community.

Meanwhile, the Budgets & Admissions Committee and the campaign cabinet took care of the partner agencies to ensure their needs were met.

The 2016 campaign allocated the $186,868 to the 12 community partners as follows: $8,000 to Black Swamp Area Council Boy Scouts; $20,000 to Camp Fire Northwest Ohio; $5,000 for Community Hospice Care; $20,000 to DayBreak of Fostoria; $23,500 to First Step Family Resource Center; $10,000 to Fostoria Senior Citizens Center; $35,000 to the Geary Family YMCA; $9,500 to Girl Scouts of Western Ohio; $25,000 to Habitat for Humanity; $10,000 for PatchWorks House; $7,500 for the Red Cross; and $14,000 for Seneca County Area Transportation.

Overseeing the committees was the board of trustees, which Hathaway described as “amazing.”

She said each board member listened to others, were engaged in the discussions and focused on the decisions, which focused on what “is best for the United Way of Fostoria, our partner agencies and the Fostoria community as a whole.”

“It was such an honor and a privilege to serve with this outstanding group of individuals,” she said.

She also recognized Executive Director Evelyn Marker for the “fantastic job” she did behind the scenes to keep the United Way on task and moving forward as well as revitalizing the interagency forum, which identifies needs in the community and coordinates the services to address those needs without duplicating services.

“With all of these in mind, here is what I have to say: Thank you,” Hathaway addressed everyone in the room, from administrators to committee and board members to donors. “For all of the hours you dedicated to the United Way. Your efforts and input are critical in making the United Way a valuable resource in Fostoria. For the support you’ve provided. For your belief in the importance of the United Way and the role it plays in the community. 2017 looks like it’s going to be a wonderful year.”

Comments

comments