St. Wendelin hosts ‘Mohawk for a Morning’

Posted On Wed. Feb 22nd, 2017
MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times
Rylee Roca-Wonder (right), 4, pretends to be sleeping in baby bear’s bed during a reenactment of a scene from “Goldilocks and The Three Bears” Wednesday morning at St. Wendelin Catholic School. Roca-Wonder and Eutimio Alcocer, 5, as papa bear; Audrey Hoffman, 4, as mama bear; and Landon Hohman, 5, as baby bear; reenacted the book while others watched. The school hosted “Mohawk for a Morning” to invite youngsters to learn about its kindergarten program and interact with current students. The group of kids were told the story of Goldilocks and the bears before working on a STEM worksheet and a math worksheet regarding the book. They also enjoyed a snack of fruit and water before participating in or watching a reenactment of the book.

