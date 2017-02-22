Public Record

Fostoria

arrests

Tuesday:

• Melissa S. Snyder, 33, Findlay, was arrested in Hancock County on a warrant out of Fostoria.

• Findlay Police Department reported they had an unspecified female subject on a warrant out of Fostoria.

citations

Tuesday:

• Officer issued misdemeanor citations following a report of a disturbance on North Union Street where people were making threats on bodily harm.

• Officer issued a citation for disorderly conduct following a request of an officer at a West Lytle Street address.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• Complainant advised he was walking on South Main Street when he noticed a door was kicked in and dogs were barking. Door was closed upon officers arrival; subject was letting their dog out.

• Officer transported a juvenile to school after missing the bus.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on North Countyline Street.

• Caller advised several people were arguing in the roadway on East Center Street. Officer spoke to subjects who were in a verbal altercation; everything was fine.

• A North Countyline Street employee reported receiving three counterfeit $20 bills.

Tuesday:

• Caller requested to speak to an officer regarding harassment.

• Complainant advised her juvenile daughter was being unruly, screaming and not listening to her.

• Caller reported two juveniles were fighting near the intersection of Columbus Avenue and East Lytle Street. Officer was going to speak with a parole officer and parents were to contact the officer later.

• Caller advised of a disturbance on West Crocker Street. Juvenile gave property back and he was no longer wanted back at the residence.

• Caller stated his son had made statements of harming himself. Officer spoke with subject who didn’t indicate he was going to do anything; went home with his step-dad.

• A North Countyline Street employee requested an officer drive by the location as there were four suspicious male subjects walking in and out of the bathroom. Subjects were gone before officer’s arrival; bathroom was checked and no drug paraphernalia was located.

• Subject came on station advising his sister stated someone was looking for him to hurt him and offering $1,500 for information on where he lives; requested extra patrol.

fire runs

Wednesday:

• Squad was dispatched to the 1200 block of Peeler Drive at 9:48 a.m. for a subject experiencing abdomen pain.

• EMS was requested for a subject having chest pain at 9:58 a.m. in the 1300 block of Walnut Street.

Tuesday:

• EMS was requested to the 500 block of South Union Street for a subject who fell at 1:46 p.m.

• Squad was dispatched at 2:12 p.m. for a female subject with low blood pressure in the 900 block of Van Buren Street.

• At 3:24 p.m., EMS was dispatched to the 600 block of Westhaven Drive for a male subject with chest pains and difficulty breathing.

• Squad responded to the 600 block of Woodward Avenue for a female subject who was weak and lethargic at 3:56 p.m.

• EMS was requested at 9:01 p.m. for a male subject who fell in the 700 block of Old Orchard Drive.

• Wood County requested an EMS for a lift assist in the 1700 block of North Countyline Street at 11:37 p.m.

Seneca County

citations

Wednesday:

• Deputy issued a citation for an improper turn following a report of a two-vehicle accident at North Ohio 635 and West Ohio 18 at 5:09 a.m.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• Caller complained of a railroad crossing being blocked for more than 20 minutes on West County Road 592.

• A North Township Road 63 caller requested a deputy speak to their unruly juvenile son.

• Caller reported a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed heading eastbound on West U.S. 224 near South U.S. 23. Deputy unable to locate.

• Deputy responded to a West Axline Street address for a juvenile complaint.

