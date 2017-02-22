Public Record

Fostoria

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• Caller reported he was heading into work when he witnessed a male walking door to door on Elwood Avenue checking door knobs. Officer unable to locate anyone but a paper carrier.

• A North Countyline Street business reported they might have received fake currency.

• Subject came on station with a cell phone they found on Columbus Avenue. Items was placed in safe keeping.

• Caller reported they were being harassed by a subject at a West Jackson Street location. Subject left the residence until the caller was gone.

• A North Countyline Street business reported receiving a counterfeit $100 bill.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on East Center Street.

Monday:

• Officer attempted to make contact with a subject who was avoiding him at a Stadium Drive address; subject did not answer the door.

• Complainant requested to speak to an officer regarding the father of her infant son taking him and refusing to return him; stated he took half of the child’s belongings as well. Officer spoke with subject and told him if he wished to see the child, he had to go through the court; child was returned to the mother.

• Caller reported juveniles were playing in the roadway on South Poplar Street. Officer spoke with juveniles, one who admitted to being in the road but said it was by accident, and an adult; were advised of the complaint and to stay out of the road.

• Caller advised of a vehicle that lost a tire sitting at the intersection of Elm and North Union streets impeding traffic. Officer stayed with subject until a tow company arrived.

• Complainant stated a female was at her East High Street residence causing problems and she wanted her removed from the property. Complainant was warned for disorderly conduct.

• Caller stated his juvenile sister got into a physical fight with his adult sister at a Lynn Street address. Subjects were separated for the night.

• A Findlay hospital employee advised of a patient with suicidal thoughts who left the emergency room; requested officers attempt to make contact with her at a College Avenue address. Officer unable to locate; spoke with family members who stated they hadn’t seen her and advised them of the issue.

• Complainant stated a subject she has a CPO against called and harassed her; statements were filed and charges are pending.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Christopher Drive.

• Caller reported a vehicle was stuck on railroad tracks on Ohio 613. Hancock County was notified.

fire runs

Tuesday:

• EMS responded to the 200 block of Bittersweet Lane for a lift assist at 1:10 a.m.

Monday:

• EMS was requested at 4:20 p.m. to the 300 block of Starr Avenue for a male subject doubled over in pain who felt clammy and as if he was going to pass out.

• Squad was dispatched for a juvenile having an asthma attack at 4:40 p.m. in the 500 block of North Main Street.

Seneca County

thefts

Monday:

• A Stoner Road complainant reported several items were taken over the last two weeks.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• Complainant requested to speak to a deputy regarding trespassers on his West County Road 42 property.

Monday:

• Caller reported loose cattle on West Ohio 18. Deputy spoke with owner who was getting the animals back where they belonged.

• A West County Road 18 caller reported their trees were damaged by a fire at the neighbor’s residence.

