Office space upgrade $80K under budget

By RON CRAIG

STAFF WRITER

Even with additional expenditures, renovations to new office space for the Seneca County prosecutor are expected to cost about $80,000 less than originally thought.

During a rescheduled meeting of the Seneca County Commissioners Wednesday morning, County Assistant Administrator Tanya Hemmer asked commissioners to approve an additional $6,000 in spending for the project.

The funds will go toward three new work stations totaling $3,600, and a little more than $2,300 for new office mats and desk chairs for Seneca County Prosecutor Derek DeVine and his staff.

The commissioners were also informed another $4,400 for data and telephone line work that had not been figured into the original renovation cost estimates will be needed. However, those costs will come from other sources.

Despite the additional $6,000 in spending, the project is still expected to come in just under $170,00 — more than $80,000 less than the $250,000 budgeted.

Hemmer said the county may need to consider buying some window curtains or other window treatments, but otherwise there are no other additional expenses anticipated for the renovation project.

The prosecutor’s office and the county’s victim assistance office are to share the office space at 79 S. Washington St. in downtown Tiffin when the renovations are completed.

Hemmer said the work stations will be placed where receptionists sit, and they will need to be high enough to prevent the public from easily seeing sensitive and confidential documents the receptionists may be working on.

The work stations are to be built by a local cabinetmaker at a cost that will save the county $3,000 over the price of prefabricated woodwork, Hemmer said.

Commissioner Shayne Thomas was complimentary about the manner of planning done by the prosecutor’s office and the victim’s assistance office personnel.

“They’re doing a great job with the space,” Thomas said.

Thomas also noted some of the historical aspects of the building will be preserved, such as a vault which was part of the previous occupants of the building, Fifth-Third Bank and Commercial Bank before that.

In other business, the commissioners discussed an effort to institute a community branding initiative.

Charlene Watkins, executive director of Seneca Regional Planning Commission, said local officials have been discussing for the last couple of years an effort to provide a branding that makes the county more visible and more familiar to others looking to do business with the county or to establish new businesses in the area.

“We’re trying to get the ball rolling on it this year,” Watkins said, adding three companies recently gave presentations on how they perceive the effort can be carried out.

Part of any branding initiative would be coming up with a new logo for the county.

A recent meeting on the topic was attended by officials from Seneca Industrial and Economic Development Corp., the Tiffin Area Chamber of Commerce, and officials from the city of Tiffin.

Watkins asked the commissioners to appoint one of their own to take part in future meetings and discussions on the matter. Thomas was tasked with providing that representation.

Thomas asked Watkins if the city of Fostoria was part of the branding initiative, and she said they were not. Commissioner Holly Stacy pointed out including Fostoria in a project that would tie it to just one county, when the city is part of three counties, would be difficult.

Thomas was nonetheless complimentary about Fostoria’s efforts to brand itself.

“They’ve done a nice job with the railroad (theme),” Thomas said.

The commissioners asked Watkins about the upcoming Community Development Block Grant project. She told them a meeting is to be conducted at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the county’s Public Safety Building, 126 Hopewell Ave., Tiffin, to implement a strategy for the county’s attempts to get such funding.

The commissioners voted to change the start time of the March 9 regular meeting to 11 a.m. as there is to be a legislative breakfast at 7:30 a.m. that same day.

The legislative breakfast, to be conducted at Camden Falls banquet facility in Tiffin, is to include legislative officials such as State Rep. Bill Reineke.

The rescheduling of a work session that was to be held Tuesday to discuss public records now being stored at the county-owned but vacant building at 81 Jefferson St., Tiffin, was also a topic Wednesday.

Commissioners are considering selling the building, and there is currently no other place to store the records.

During previous commissioner’s meetings, it was also noted the records — some dating back more than 100 years — are rapidly decaying in the building’s damp and musty conditions.

Several of the county’s elected officials have been asked to attend the work session to discuss what can be done to preserve the records, particularly in a digital format.

Thomas said he would like to see the work session rescheduled sooner rather than later to keep the issue moving along.

County Administrator Stacy Wilson said she would contact the elected officials to find a date and time in the near future that is convenient for most.

The regularly scheduled commissioners meeting slated for today was canceled to allow them to attend a meeting of the County Commissioners Association of Ohio. Their next meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. March 7.

