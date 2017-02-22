Four more financial plans offered

By BRIAN BOHNERT

SENIOR STAFF WRITER

Despite making more than $3 million in cuts, city officials will likely still be calling on voters to help get Fostoria out of fiscal emergency.

Fostoria City Council was presented with four different versions of a financial recovery plan on Tuesday, three of which call for increasing property taxes by either 4 mills, 5 mills or 6 mills.

The original plan, passed by council on Dec. 6, sought to place two tax levies on the May 2 ballot — a 6-mill property tax hike and a quarter-percent income tax increase. That plan, however, was scrapped by the state-appointed oversight committee on Jan. 4.

This time around, the administration said goodbye to the income tax increase and instead laid out four separate scenarios — each with a vastly different influence on how the city will operate going forward.

Option one — a 4-mill property tax levy — would give the general fund a positive balance of $786,297 by 2021, but it would still fall short of the three-month carryover the state has recommended.

The second option — a 5-mill property tax levy — would see Fostoria entering 2021 with a two-month carryover of about $1.3 million in the general fund.

Option three — a 6-mill property tax levy — gives the general fund its three-month carryover by 2021 with a balance of approximately $1.9 million.

The fourth option — arguably the least popular among members of council — forgoes any sort of ballot measure and instead sees the administration laying off between 13-15 individuals beginning next year.

Those initial layoffs would come in the form of six police officers, five firefighters and two police clerks. Additionally, no overtime costs would be factored in.

“If you laid off those 13-15 individuals, you’re not looking at finding other hours with the people you have remaining,” said Belinda Miller, representative of the state auditor’s office. “You’re looking at learning a new way to operate because you just don’t have the money to pay the overtime, either.”

If those layoffs were to occur, Miller said it is possible the city could look at bringing some of those police and firefighters back — but not until 2021.

“You would be operating for a three-year period at a largely reduced staff than what you currently have, and there wouldn’t be an opportunity within those years to bring anyone back,” she said.

If voters reject whatever levy council OKs for the Nov. 7 ballot, the administration can expect to move forward with drastic downsizing by Jan. 1, 2018.

Miller said a contingency plan should ideally be put into place sometime during the summer so the individuals facing a potential layoff would have time to prepare.

At-large Councilman Mathew Davoli said the city should come up with a back-up plan as soon as possible in case any levies were to fail this coming fall.

“We should hope for the best but plan for the worst,” Davoli said. “… I think that, in the past, we have hoped for the best and not planned for the worst — I think we can all admit that.”

He said he does not think officials had a proper plan put into place for when the SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) grant expired last year. The SAFER grant contributed roughly $500,000 a year to fund the salaries and benefits of eight firefighters.

While he acknowledged the importance of preparation, At-large Councilman Brian Shaver said he is putting his faith in the citizens before the “doom and gloom” of what might happen.

“I have faith in our community that whatever plan we decide to do, I would hope our citizens would support that,” Shaver said. “I’m confident in our citizens and I believe in them just like all of us do.”

Several of Davoli’s peers on council agreed with him Tuesday, saying the city’s financial problems were a long time coming.

“The writing was on the wall a long time ago and nothing was done,” said Greg Flores, Ward 2 representative. “Not just two years ago, not just four years ago — years ago. Now we have to bite the bullet. Everybody sitting at this table and everybody who is a citizen of Fostoria now has to buckle up and be a part of that fix.”

While a levy is most likely coming to the polls this fall, the responsibility of getting Fostoria out of the red will not just rest on the backs of taxpayers. An additional $2 million in cuts has been factored into all four versions of the plan.

Those cuts, Miller said, came from every single account within the general fund.

“We went through every single account in the general fund and scaled all of those back,” she said, adding the administration had already made roughly $1.5 million in cuts prior to this latest draft of the plan.

Some of the more substantial cuts include: axing the purchase of a new ambulance for Fostoria Fire Division unless it can be financed through grants or donations; eliminating three police cruisers slated for acquisition in 2017; forgoing pavement of Fountain Cemetery; and, not replacing computers in the auditor’s office.

In addition, the other six police cruisers in the general fund have been moved out and into a capital needs fund.

Also built into each new version of the recovery plan are many provisions laid out in the original draft, including the hiring of a new fire chief and the relocation of $100,000 from the Job Creation Fund into the general fund.

Restoring the four-man rotation to each shift at the fire department has been deferred from this year to 2018, based on the assumption the administration wouldn’t move forward with those hirings unless a levy were approved.

Local police and fire dispatch will still be gone by July with the city instead contracting with a local county — likely either Seneca County, Hancock County or Wood County.

Although there would still be costs associated with outsourcing dispatch, Miller said the city will save approximately $1.2 million throughout the next five years.

The city’s water and sewer rates are also expected to climb throughout the next five years, though only mildly.

In 2019, Miller said the typical residential household can expect a monthly increase of $2.80 on the water bill — equating to a “large coffee at Starbucks.” For both 2020 and 2021, rates are only estimated to rise 25 cents per month.

Like with the water fund, Fostorians should not expect an increase to sewer rates in 2017. However, from 2018-2021, the fixed costs of residential sewer rates are estimated to climb $1.60.

Those rates, Miller said, will be affected by whatever Environmental Protection Agency-mandated projects the city decides to undertake.

“We built (the projects) in because we’re aware of them and we need to consider them, but that would also impact the amount of rate increase you would have to do in the out years”¦,” she said. “That’s not something you’ll know until you actually do that first project and see what impact that has on whether or not you’re able to defer those, or if you can do them at a lower cost.”

The gradual elimination of reciprocity — an income tax credit for Fostorians who work out of town — is also still part of each scenario. Council voted to eliminate the tax credit in December, choosing to phase it in through a 50-percent cut this year and a 100-percent cut taking effect Jan. 1, 2018.

Miller has said abolishing the tax credit will generate an additional $500,000 in revenue each year for the general fund.

While council did not choose from the four proposed plans, at least three members of the group are on the same page.

Speaking to the Review Times following Tuesday night’s meeting, Flores, Shaver, and At-large Councilman Doug Pahl all said they prefer putting a 6-mill levy on the ballot so the city can get out of fiscal emergency within the five-year forecast.

“I just don’t see a reason for adopting a plan that doesn’t get us to where we want to be,” Pahl said. “The state says we need this much carryover, that’s what we need to plan for.”

As someone who went from a career in banking to working for a nonprofit, Flores said he knows what it means to adjust to a tighter budget.

“I had to adjust the way I lived until I got my budget squared around and I was ready to move forward with the way I was living at the time,” he said. “Some things came back, some things just stayed away. That’s what you have to do when you’re managing your own checkbook, and that’s what you have to do as a city sometimes, as well.”

If voters were to approve a 6-mill levy, the three councilmen said they hope to reduce the millage a couple years down the road when Fostoria is on better financial footing.

“It’s much easier to reduce millage and people are much happier with that than to have to come back to them with an additional millage request,” said Miller.

Council will likely need to schedule one or two special meetings between now and its next regular meeting on March 7 in order to give whatever plan they choose three readings.

In other business:

• Council gave a first reading to an ordinance authorizing the safety service director to regulate the city’s compost depot adjacent to Foundation Park.

• Council also gave a first reading to an ordinance allowing the safety service director to sell personal property not needed for municipal purposes at public auction.

According to a draft of the ordinance, the city possesses personal property that, in the aggregate, has a value of more than $1,000.

• Council approved an ordinance creating a handicapped parking space at 331 N. Union St., and gave a second reading to an ordinance creating a handicapped parking space at the corner of North Union and West North streets.

• Council gave a second reading to an ordinance declaring the law director to be the designee for all members of council, the mayor and the finance director, provided it isn’t their first term, for the purposes of compliance with the Ohio Revised Code.

Under current law, every elected official must attend open records training once within every term. This ordinance will allow the law director to attend the training and provide others with a synopsis.

• Council gave a second reading to an ordinance continuing support of Fostoria Economic Development Corporation.

FEDC is appropriated funds each year from the temporary 1 percent income tax in order to “promote economic development and growth” within the city.

The next meeting of Fostoria Finance Committee will take place at 5:45 p.m. March 7 in council chambers, immediately followed by the next regularly scheduled Fostoria City Council meeting at 6 p.m.

Comments

comments