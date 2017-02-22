FCS chief addresses governor’s budget

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

The world of public education is ever changing.

Educators and school officials are always adapting to the fluctuating requirements in testing, state standards and various proposed bills.

Fostoria City Schools Superintendent Andrew Sprang focused on some recent suggested changes during his administrative report at Tuesday night’s board of education meeting, including House Bill 49, which is Gov. John Kasich’s proposed budget.

It isn’t “just about dollars and cents,” according to Sprang, but has many educational pieces to it. He discussed the following four key components of the bill Tuesday and how those could impact the district:

• The appointment of three non-elected board members from the business community.

The primary roles of these individuals would be the delineation of employment skills and the development of curriculum to instill skills; changes in the economy and job market — where future jobs are most likely to be available; and suggestions for developing working relationships among businesses, labor organizations and educational personnel.

“I believe we’re already in a position where we have a very good relationship with our chamber of commerce, our city officials, our economic development corporation, independent businesses, police, fire, all of it,” Sprang said. “My biggest concern is we’re bringing three appointment members in who don’t necessarily understand the functions in schools.”

• Requiring anyone wishing to renew their education license to serve an internship with the business community.

“This is completely unprofessional of the governor to put this in there,” Sprang said bluntly. “We’re all professionals; we all have a profession we went into. We should be tasked with doing our job and not with having to go out and know how to do everything.

“Let’s bring the business community into our world and have them spend a day dealing with what we do in our world. Or go be a server for a week or two and see how your perspective changes. I don’t go into any of your places of employment and tell you how to do your job. “¦ When it comes down to it, I think it’s very insulting to the profession and the professionals we have on our staff.”

• Remediation requirements.

Every year, university presidents will need to complete a report on the number of students enrolled who require remediation; the cost of the university for remedial education; specific areas where the university provides remediation; and causes for remediation, which he said would most likely fall back on public education.

“I think there’s a very large disconnect between what we do in public education and to what post-secondary is doing,” he said. “We have a lot of state standards that we have to follow and that’s what we’re working towards in all of our subject areas and then the universities have their standards and if they don’t mesh up, there’s a disconnect there and I think that can have a negative impact on things.

“There’s a missing piece between education and the workforce. We give them that college push but they leave our doors and four years later are in the workforce and I don’t see (colleges) being accountable for any of this. Some of that burden needs to be shared.”

• Education on opioids.

Sprang said this would be included in the teacher preparation programs at the university level. The focus on this training will be on substance abuse insofar as warning signs, ways to prevent it and how to respond to situations involving abuse. He said it’s a “very prevalent issue in society and we want to work and do our best to help out in that issue.”

During his report, Sprang also touched on Senate Bill 34, which is a renewed proposal to move the start of the school year to after Labor Day; and the state of Ohio’s ESSA proposal, which deals with federal education requirements, including standards, testing, local report card goals and revamping federal grant dollars.

Sprang noted the state of Ohio tests in 24 subject areas where the federal requirement is 17; the 32-page report card isn’t very user-friendly for the community; and the district “relies significantly on our federal grant dollars” so it would “have a huge impact on the programs we offer our kids” if those dollars were significantly changed.

He said he plans to put together remarks for the district to be given to local legislators addressing key points of the proposed legislation.

“I don’t think it’s a bad thing for us to know some of this data, but I don’t think public education should be shouldering all the blame,” he said. “There are some positives to some of these proposals but we need to reach out to our legislatures and shed light on how these plans impact districts on an individual level. People who don’t work in the field of education might not understand.”

Separately, the board recognized three Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School students for being 2017 Martin Luther King essay contest winners.

Elijah Kiser and Robert Tovias, fifth-graders, and Mazzy Hamilton, sixth-grader, each received a certificate for their accomplishments during Tuesday’s meeting. They were three of four local students selected as essay winners in the contest, which asked students to write on “Why is Martin Luther King’s Message Important Now?”

“For you guys to hear their message, their speeches and their words, I think we should all feel pretty good about our future and who we’re going to be in the hands of,” Principal Tera Matz address those in attendance. “I think their messages were very powerful and put things in good perspective.”

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the youngsters were invited to the Fostoria Municipal Building to read their essays to a small crowd of loved ones and city officials before traveling to a larger ceremony at the annual Tiffin area Martin Luther King Jr. celebration. There they also received a certificate and a book about King and the Civil Rights Movement.

“I just want you guys to know how proud I am of you,” Matz said to her students.

In other business, the board approved:

• The Architect/Engineer Agreement between the district and Garmann/Miller & Associates, Inc. of Minster; the Construction Manager Agreement between the district and Shook Touchstone LLC. of Lima; and the Consultant Agreement between the district and Four Seasons Environmental, Inc. of Monroe.

Sprang said this was a formality to approve contract terms after the hiring process.

• The 2017-18 College Credit Plus program agreements between the district and Owens Community College, The University of Toledo, Terra State Community College, Heidelberg University and Tiffin University.

• A trip request for DECA students to attend the National DECA Competition in California from April 25-30, with the number of students dependent upon the results of the State DECA Competition taking place in March.

• Several employments and resignations of employees, including the resignation of Rachel Blenman-Caldwell, assistant vocal music.

• The junior/senior high school summer school schedule for grades 7-12 beginning May 30 and ending June 30 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

• A donation to the Jack and Carolyn Markoff Endowment Award Fund from Harold and Barbara Firestine.

The board went into executive session for the purpose of considering “the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of an employee, student or school official.” No action was taken.

The next FCS Board of Education meeting will take place at 6 p.m. March 21 in the board room at FJSHS, 1001 Park Ave.

Comments

comments