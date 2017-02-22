MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

Celebrating Black History Month

Joni Pinskey (right) sings “We Are Climbing Jacob’s Ladder” Tuesday afternoon with her sister, Linda Anderson, to a group of Fostoria Kiwanians at Good Shepherd Home. In recognition of Black History Month, Pinskey presented a brief history on poet, award-winning author and civil rights activist Maya Angelou before reciting her poem “Still I Rise.” She also sang “Give Me That Old Time Religion.” Anderson performed “Swing Low Sweet Chariot” and “Go Down Moses” after presenting brief history on the songs and before the duo came together for one last song.

