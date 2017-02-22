Bettsville makes no decision on police

By AMBER HERBERT
FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

Bettsville Council made a decision Tuesday night to continue studying its options for providing law enforcement coverage for village residents.
Dedicated solely to the discussion of village law enforcement, the packed session in the village complex weighed whether the village should keep its police force intact or if it should contract with the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement coverage.
Like many small villages, concerns were brought up with operational costs versus the safety of all its residents, including officers.
It is estimated it will cost the village about $83,000 per year to keep the police department and have officers on duty an average of about 60 hours per week. A 30-hour per-week contract with the sheriff’s office would cost $55,000 per year.
During the heartfelt 1½-hour meeting, a lot of concerns were addressed including how the village is changing due to the growing drug epidemic, safety, security and liability issues as well as response time and possible personnel turnover.
Council agreed it would be doing a disservice to the village to make a decision Tuesday on any of the potential alternatives of providing law enforcement.
Currently all emergency calls go through the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office. The calls are then either forwarded to Bettsville police or the sheriff’s department responds to the call.
Council determined its first step will be talking with the sheriff’s department and establishing and defining a contract of the village’s needs. Council members said they hoped the next meeting would include a sheriff’s office representative to explain how contracting law enforcement services through them would benefit the village.
The next regular village council meeting is 6:30 p.m. March 7.

