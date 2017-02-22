MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Alleged shooter held on $1M bond

Posted On Wed. Feb 22nd, 2017
A judge has ordered the suspect in Friday’s fatal shooting at a Findlay motel held on $1 million bond after a prosecutor called him an “extreme flight risk.”
Findlay Municipal Court Judge Mark Miller on Wednesday said the bond for Husam H. Coleman of Chicago was reasonable and appropriate considering the severity of the charge Coleman faces, his lack of ties to the area and his record of failing to appear in court cases elsewhere.
Coleman, 36, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, in connection with the shooting death of Marcus Alexander of Toledo early Friday. Alexander, 31, was found by police on the balcony of the Findlay Econo Lodge motel on Emma Street, where he had been staying.
Police said Alexander died at the scene.
During Wednesday’s closed-circuit video hearing, Hancock County Prosecutor Phil Riegle told the court that Coleman has numerous aliases, is a multi-state offender with drug convictions in both Wisconsin and Illinois, and has failed to appear for other court hearings.
Coleman’s court-appointed attorney, Kenn Sass, argued that Coleman had been staying at a Findlay residence and recently resided in Lima.
Following the hearing, Riegle said police are still investigating the shooting, and trying to establish what brought the two men together at the motel.
Coleman reportedly fled after the shooting, but was located at an apartment in northeast Findlay several hours later. He was taken to the police station for questioning, and later charged.
Miller scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for 2:30 p.m. Monday, but the hearing will be canceled if the case is taken up by a Hancock County grand jury.

