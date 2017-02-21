State Auditor Yost supports photo ID on food stamp cards

By KATHRYNE RUBRIGHT

State Auditor Dave Yost said Monday he supports adding photo identification to the state’s food-stamp cards in order to curb fraud.

During a visit to Findlay, Yost met with Courier editors and reporters, and later spoke at the Republican Party’s Lincoln Day dinner.

Yost told The Courier that food-stamp cards, known as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) cards, are often found when a drug house is raided.

“When you kick over a crack house, you find four things with the bad guys: You find drugs, you find cash, you find guns, and you find (Electronic Benefit Transfer) cards. SNAP cards. Because they’re trafficked for drugs at a discount. It’s a lot harder to use a card if you’ve got a photograph on it,” Yost said.

But investigating stores that make fraudulent card use possible is also important, he said. “You’ve got to find the retailers that are playing ball with them.”

An audit conducted last year for the period between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2015, turned up several types of unusual SNAP card activity, such as multiple consecutive transactions, excessive PIN attempts and transactions for even dollar amounts, he said.

A person might have a valid reason to make multiple transactions within an hour, or they might happen to make a purchase for an even amount. But when the incidents are added up and those things happen more often at some retailers than at others, it could be a sign of fraudulent activity at those stores, he said.

“I don’t have to go looking, knocking on every door of everybody that had multiple transactions within one hour,” Yost said. “I’m going to get the low-hanging fruit.”

State Rep. Tim Schaffer, R-Lancaster, is sponsoring legislation for photo identification in the House, while Sen. Matt Huffman, R-Lima, is doing so in the Senate.

Yost also discussed a new tool that can serve as a warning for an approaching fiscal emergency in a city or county.

His office’s Financial Health Indicator incorporates data from financial statements in 17 areas during a rolling four-year period, currently 2012 to 2015.

“Historically, we know who went into fiscal emergency, right?” Yost said. “So we went back and looked and said, ‘How well do these factors predict whether somebody’s getting ready to end up in the ditch?'”

A city or county should be concerned if it has six red indicators, or eight yellow and red indicators.

Hancock County’s indicators are all green, a status only 18 percent of counties have.

Findlay has one yellow indicator in the area of budgetary non-compliance and/or unreconciled/unauditable financial records. The Financial Health Indicator does not include the reason for the one yellow rating.

Yost, the state auditor since 2011, is prevented by term limits from seeking another four-year term in that job. Instead, he is running for state attorney general in 2018. Attorney General Mike DeWine is running for governor.

As Yost campaigns, he said he’ll be talking about the state’s opiate epidemic “that was starting to happen when I was prosecuting attorney back in Delaware County” and which he said won’t be solved by the time the next attorney general takes office.

He’s heard people say that “we can’t arrest our way out of the problem.”

That’s true in some ways, he said. “For the user, it’s not a question of willpower. This is not a moral failing, when somebody gets hooked on this stuff. It takes a herculean effort to go straight.”

But, he said, people shouldn’t think prosecution isn’t useful when it comes to the “purveyors of poison” who are “dumping toxins on the streets that our kids play on.”

Yost said he’s “also very passionate about human trafficking,” noting that he was originally a “skeptic” about whether more laws were needed to fight it.

But he has since recognized that human trafficking is a “worldwide system” with an “astounding” amount of coercion and exploitation.

“Because of the nature of the thing, it really requires interjurisdictional cooperation, and I hope to be an agent for good there,” Yost said.

