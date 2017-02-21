RT finalist for two AP awards

The Review Times is a finalist in two Division I awards in the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors’ 2016 newspaper contest.

Staff Writer Morgan Manns is among the top three finalists for Best Photographer while the Review Times is among the top three finalist for Best Digital Presence in Division I.

Division I includes newspapers with daily circulation up to 7,999.

The awards in actual order of finish — first, second and third places — will be announced at the Ohio APME annual awards banquet May 21 in Columbus.

Sixty-seven daily newspapers submitted 2,084 entries in the contest. which featured news and sports stories, features, editorials, columns, graphics and photos from 2016.

Entries were judged by editors from The Detroit (Michigan)News, Division V; Digital First Media, Pontiac, Michigan, Division IV; the Loveland (Colorado) Reporter-Herald and The Paducah (Kentucky) Sun, Division III; the San Angelo (Texas) Standard-Times and the Cadillac (Michigan) News, Division II; The News-Dispatch, Michigan City, Indiana and the Ludington (Michigan) Daily News, Division I.

