Public Record

Fostoria

arrests

Monday:

• Charles Ray Epley, 47, 709 W. North St., was arrested for domestic violence following a report of a male subject slamming a female subject on the ground at a West North Street address.

Sunday:

• Michael L. Barlekamp, 27, 209 N. Union St., was arrested for domestic violence after two callers reported witnessing a male subject assault a female subject and drag her into a North Union Street residence.

vandalism

Monday:

• Complainant reported a North Vine Street business was egged.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Subject flagged down an officer advising he smelled smoke in the area of Oaklawn Avenue. Officer didn’t smell any smoke.

• A South Wood Street resident reported a female subject was pounding on her door. Subject left the area before officer’s arrival.

• Caller complained of a dog barking on Elm Street and said he would handle it himself before hanging up. Officer noted the dog stopped barking.

• An East Tiffin Street employee advised of a suspicious male subject pacing the parking lot. Officer unable to locate.

• Subject came on station to speak to an officer regarding her adult granddaughter and her husband and their child living with her but not paying rent and being disrespectful.

• Complainant reported someone dumped four bags of trash on his Summit Street property.

• Caller reported a reckless driver near Van Buren and North Vine streets. Officer spoke to subject who was running late to practice; given a warning.

• Caller complained of juveniles playing in her Maple Street yard and disturbing her dogs although they’ve been told numerous times not to play there.

• Findlay Police Department requested an officer check a College Avenue residence for a subject. Officer unable to make contact.

Sunday:

• Caller requested a welfare check on her West Fremont Street neighbor whose van had been sitting in the driveway without moving for more than a month. Dispatch made contact with the resident; everything OK.

• Caller advised of an abandoned bike at a Jackson Street location. Bicycle was impounded.

• Complainant reported two female subjects surrounded her at the Corner of Main and Crocker streets and threatened to beat her up; didn’t want to cooperative with pursuing charges.

• Seneca County requested assistance at a West Axline Street address; complaint was unfounded.

• Officer was out with a subject at a South Union Street park after hours.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on North Union Street.

• A South Union Street resident reported hearing noises outside her home before locating three food containers on her back porch and drinks to the meals on her front porch. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate anyone suspicious; extra patrol requested.

fire runs

Monday:

• Wood County requested an EMS to the 600 block of North Poplar Street at 7:04 a.m. for a male subject who was passed out on the floor.

• Squad responded at 8:59 a.m. to the 700 block of Stinchcomb Drive for a caller who needed assistance.

• At 10:33 a.m., EMS was dispatched for a female subject having chest pains in the 20 block of Christopher Drive.

• Fostoria Fire Division responded to the 400 block of Burnham Drive at 11:40 a.m. for a subject burning possible building materials in his fire place.

• EMS was dispatched for an infant who might have broken a finger in the 800 block of Bugner Street at 11:42 a.m.

Sunday:

• EMS was requested for a male subject who was dehydrated and couldn’t stand or walk in the 400 block of Hoover Drive at 3:40 p.m.

• Squad was dispatched at 4:18 p.m. for a female subject who felt as if she was going to pass out in the 400 block of Columbus Avenue.

• Wood County requested EMS to the 700 block of Stinchcomb Drive at 6:19 p.m. for a female subject who was bleeding after being bit by her dog.

• At 7:18 p.m., a squad was dispatched for a female subject having an asthma attack in the 12000 block of West Axline Street.

• Seneca County requested a squad to the 1100 block of North Township Road 21 for a female subject with the flu at 10:06 p.m.

Seneca County

citations

Monday:

• Deputy issued a citation for a license plate light being out following a traffic stop at West Township Road 94 and South Township Road 105.

vandalism

Monday:

• Complainant reported juveniles were seen breaking down fence posts on West Ohio 12.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Caller advised someone was hunting in the woods off West Township Road 94. Deputy spoke with subjects who denied it was them; gave subjects a warning.

Sunday:

• Caller claimed subjects were fighting and shots were fired at a West Axline Street location. Fostoria Police Department assisted deputies; everything was calm; call unfounded.

• Complainant reported a lot of shooting and explosions coming from a North Ohio 635 address. Deputy spoke to subjects and warned them for disorderly conduct.

fire runs

Monday: Kansas fire was dispatched to the 10000 block of West Township Road 172 for a report of a grass fire at 4:45 p.m.

