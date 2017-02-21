Pancake Day slated March 2

It has been said breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

With the annual Fostoria Kiwanis Club Pancake Day less than two weeks away, community members will have a chance to get their breakfast fix in all day long.

The event is slated for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 2 at the St. Wendelin Parish Life Center, 323 N. Wood St, and includes all-you-can-eat pancakes as well as sausage and refreshments.

Aside from dining in, the Kiwanis Club is offering curbside, carryout and delivery options during the event as well. Carryout will be available throughout the day while deliveries will be made from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and curbside pickups will be offered from 4-6:30 p.m. at the back of the church.

For more information on these options or to schedule a delivery or curbside pickup, call President Amie Hathaway at 419-619-5002.

St. Wendelin Catholic School’s show choir will be the guests for the evening, providing musical entertainment at 5 p.m.

In addition to the meal and entertainment, the club will be raising funds through raffle tickets. Raffle items include a flat screen TV, a grill, sports tickets and memorabilia, gift certificates, household decor and more.

Pancake Day is the Kiwanis Club’s largest fundraiser.

Tickets are available from members of the Fostoria Kiwanis Club or can be purchased at the door. Cost is $7 for adults, $6 for Golden Buckeye members, $3 for children ages 5-11 and free for children under the age of 4.

All proceeds from the event will go toward the operation of the Fostoria Kiwanis Club, which has been a part of the greater Fostoria community for more than 80 years.

The club participates in a variety of community projects, especially those catering to children, such as reading books to children during the Week of the Young Child; partnering with Pantry Plus of Seneca County to provide shoes to area needy children; honoring new area educators with a luncheon and a book; donating funds to groups such as the United Way of Fostoria for their annual campaign and the Kaubisch Memorial Public Library for their annual Summer Reading Program; recognizing students of the month from Fostoria City and St. Wendelin Catholic schools; and cleaning litter from Ohio 199 as part of Adopt-A-Highway.

For more information on the Fostoria Kiwanis Club or Pancake Day, visit the group’s Facebook page or call Hathaway.

For more information on the Kiwanis organization as a whole, visit www.kiwanis.org.

Comments

comments