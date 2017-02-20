Public Record

Fostoria

arrests

Sunday:

• Brianna T. Ferguson, 27, was arrested at 1:14 a.m. during a traffic stop by police near the intersection of Countyline and Thomas streets. The arrest was for an active warrant out of Fostoria Municipal Court for failure to appear in court.

• Jack B. Day, 57, no address given, was arrested on an obstruction of justice charge after police were called at 2:06 a.m. to a residence in the 300 block of Columbus Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance there.

• Thomas A. Breitigam, 43, no address given, was taken into custody by police for unlawful restraint and domestic violence after they were called at 3:02 a.m. to a residence in the 700 block of Oaklawn Avenue for a domestic dispute. A female was taken to the hospital by EMS from the same residence.

Saturday:

• Kcaleeb K. Gonzales, 19, no address given was taken into custody by Findlay police at 12:11 a.m. on a warrant from Fostoria Municipal Court for OMVI and possession of drugs. A Fostoria officer met with a Findlay officer to relay the prisoner before taking him to the Seneca County Jail for incarceration.

• Caleb A. Barto, 22, no address given, was taken into custody at 2:01 p.m. in the 500 block of North Vine Street on a warrant from Fostoria Municipal Court for failure to appear in court.

• James R. Frederick, 23, no address given, was arrested at 2:01 p.m. in the 500 block of North Vine Street on a warrant from Fostoria Municipal Court for failure to appear in court and for nonsupport of dependents.

• Gary Brown, no age or address given, was arrested on an active warrant. The subject was transported to the Seneca County Jail for incarceration, but no further information was available.

Friday:

• Amber R. Schreiner, 32, no address given, was arrested at 11 p.m. in the 100 block of East Center Street on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Kegan W. woodland, 25, no address given, was taken into custody at 11 p.m. in the 100 block of East Center Street on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

vandalism

Sunday:

• At 9:11 a.m., a resident of the 600 block of Summit Street reported someone threw eggs at her front door during the night. The caller also said she started receiving phone calls around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, with no caller ID showing up. An officer took statements and photos of the damage.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• Fostoria police assisted troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol on several traffic stops in the city early Sunday morning.

• At 9:58 a.m., police received a report of an alarm activation at a location in the 500 block of North Poplar Street. An officer advised the location was secure.

• At 12:47 p.m., a person went to the police station to report being harassed. An officer advised the other party involved to leave the complainant alone.

Saturday:

• Fostoria police assisted state troopers during multiple traffic stops in the city early Saturday morning.

• At 5:12 a.m. the mother of a 17 year-old girl reported her daughter, who is on probation and house arrest, left the home sometime during the night. Statements were to be completed by the mother, and the girl’s probation officer was to be contacted.

• At 6:57 a.m., a caller reported an unwanted subject at a residence in the 1300 block of North Union Street. An officer advised the subject had a key to the residence, but a report was filed.

• The mother of a 16 year-old girl requested to speak to an officer regarding a safety issue with the daughter. The mother was advised of her options.

• At 11:46 a.m., a resident of the 500 block of North Main Street reported someone broke into his and his daughter’s vehicles. The police report did not indicate if any items were taken. Report on file.

• At 11:50 a.m., a resident of the 900 block of Cory Street reported a neighbor’s dog was outside the complainant’s residence, making the complainant afraid to go outside.

• At 2:02 p.m., a caller advised someone had dropped off three small children at Foundation Park, then took off in a car. An officer identified the children as ages 4, 5, and 7, and located the mother in the dog park section of the park. The officer advised the mother of the complaint.

• A female stopped at the police station at 3 p.m. to report receiving threatening text messages from an ex-boyfriend. The complainant was advised of her options.

• At 3:47 p.m., a resident of the 600 block of Maple Street reported her stepson was threatened by other juveniles in the neighborhood. An officer said the neighboring children said they went to the complainant’s house only to talk to the stepson, and the officer advised them to stay away from the boy.

• At 4:19 p.m., a resident of the 100 block of East Fourth Street reported juveniles harassing his children. An officer advised all parties involved of their options and advised the juveniles to stay away from each other.

• A female arrived at the police station at 4:53 p.m. to report her granddaughter leaving home without permission and being unruly. An officer advised the grandmother of her options.

• At 8:34 p.m., a resident of the 500 block of Burnham Drive requested to talk to an officer about her 15 year-old foster son being unruly. An officer reported the boy had calmed down, and the foster mother was to call a case worker regarding the situation.

• At 10:26 p.m., a resident of the 600 block of Woodward Avenue reported loud music coming from another residence in the area. An officer advised the residents of the nearby house to turn the music down.

Friday:

• At 5:07 p.m., a resident of the 600 block of Maple Street reported her 13 year-old son was assaulted. An officer reported he was waiting to speak to the guardian of one of the other juveniles involved in the incident to come home from work to finish the report.

• An incident that occurred in the 900 block of Van Buren Street remains under investigation after a caller reported at 6:22 p.m. some type of problem at the location. The caller said he reported the incident to others at the location, but was concerned it wasn’t being taken seriously.

• At 9:49 p.m., an employee of a business in the 600 block of North Countyline Street reported a male outside the business attempting to sell food stamps and harassing customers. An officer reported the subject was gone prior to his arrival on scene.

• At 9:55 p.m., a person brought a dog to the police station he said jumped into his vehicle while making a delivery. Numerous attempts were made to reach someone at a phone number listed on an old dog tag, but there was no answer, The dog was taken to the city’s impound facility after a notice was placed on Facebook. At 7:18 p.m. Saturday, a dog was released from the impound facility to its owner, but the report did not specify if it was the same dog involved in the Friday night incident.

• A caller reported at 10:37 p.m. suspicious persons parked in a car at Fostoria Memorial Stadium on Stadium Drive. An officer said the persons were throwing a ball at the stadium, and he advised them the stadium was closed, sending them on their way.

• At 11:44 p.m., a resident of the 1200 block of Beier Drive reported receiving a threatening text message. An officer verified the text message and will attempt to call the phone number associated with the message.

fire runs

Sunday:

• EMS responded at 12:42 a.m. to the 600 block of Columbus Avenue for 24 year-old female having a diabetic problem.

• EMS responded at 12:44 a.m. to the 400 block of South Main Street for a 56 year-old female having a cardiac problem.

• At 12:54 a.m., EMS responded to the 700 block of Woodward Avenue for an 18 year-old female who may have overdosed and had been drinking. The female was transported to the hospital, and an officer issued a citation during the EMS call to someone at the residence for disorderly conduct. No further information available.

Saturday:

• EMS responded at 5:06 a.m. to the 400 block of South Poplar Street for a 17 year-old female having a seizure.

• Firefighters responded at 3:04 p.m. to the 400 block of McDougal Street for a pile of wood on fire. The caller said they were unable to extinguish the fire themselves.

• EMS responded at 6:53 p.m. to the 300 block of North Union Street for a 69 year-old female with hyperglycemia (high blood glucose level) and high blood pressure.

Friday:

• EMS responded at 8:21 p.m. to the 800 block of Sandusky Street for a male who fell out of a chair and passed out.

Seneca County

theft

Saturday:

• At 3:46 p.m., a resident of East Tiffin Street, New Riegel, reported the theft of a play station.

miscellaneous

Saturday:

• At 9:38 p.m., a female resident of the 100 block of State Street, Bettsville, reported being harassed via the telephone.

Friday:

• A deputy met with a Fostoria police officer at 11:39 p.m. to relay a prisoner to be taken to the county jail.

• At 10:43 p.m., A resident of the 12400 block of West Axline Street reported a female was on his property and was not to be there. The caller said Fostoria police were at the residence earlier regarding the female subject. A deputy said the female was gone upon his arrival, and that if she is located she is to be served with a trespassing notice.

Comments

comments