Toledo man leads police on 32-mile high-speed chase

Posted On Sat. Feb 18th, 2017
McCOMB — A 32-mile, high-speed chase which started in Wood County ended when a vehicle hit a power pole in McComb Thursday night, according to the Bowling Green Post of the State Highway Patrol.
The chase started on Interstate 75 near Ohio 582 in Wood County at approximately 8:40 p.m. Thursday, according to the post. A trooper attempted to stop Jake Faulkner, 41, of Toledo, for a lane violation. He fled southbound on I-75 at speeds exceeding 100 mph, the patrol said.
The pursuit continued into Hancock County, where troopers eventually lost sight of the suspect and ended the pursuit, the post said.
Several minutes later, a McComb police officer saw Faulkner traveling westbound on Ohio 613 at high speed, the post reported. The McComb officer attempted to stop Faulkner, who lost control and struck a utility pole along the north side of Ohio 613 near South Main Street.
Power lines on the roadway prompted authorities to close sections of streets in the area until power was restored a few hours later.
Faulkner’s vehicle was disabled following the crash, and he fled on foot, the patrol said. A female passenger, who was not injured, was taken into custody by McComb police and was later released without charges.
Faulkner was later arrested after being found by a highway patrol canine unit hiding in a residential area. He suffered minor injuries as a result of the traffic crash, but refused medical treatment, the patrol said.
Faulkner was charged with felony fleeing and eluding and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, the patrol said. He was found to have numerous warrants from multiple agencies, including a felony parole violation warrant, and he was incarcerated at the Wood County jail.
Troopers were assisted by the McComb police and fire departments and McComb Emergency Medical Service.

