Public Record

Fostoria

thefts

Thursday:

• Subject came on station to speak to an officer regarding theft of tools and a riding lawn mower from a Buckley Street address.

• Complainant reported a drive off of $11.49 from an East Lytle Street gas station; everything was settled.

miscellaneous

Friday:

• Complainant requested officers for a noise complaint of loud music on Union Court; advised officers are there all the time. Officer spoke to subjects and stated they would be cited if officers have to come back.

• A North Countyline Street employee reported another employee was walking to work and being harassed by her ex boyfriend. Officer unable to locate.

• Complainant advised the mother of his children dropped the kids off at a babysitter instead of letting him have visitation; requested verification for court. Officer spoke to baby sitter who confirmed the children were there and mother wasn’t to pick them up for at least six hours.

• Dispatch received multiple calls reporting a male subject staggering in and out of traffic near Columbus Avenue and Barcelona Drive. Officer transported subject to a friends house.

• Caller requested an officer to an Independence Avenue address due to an argument with her mother-in-law of children’s toys.

• Officer reported railroad gates on Findlay Street were not functioning properly; train company was notified.

Thursday:

• Caller advised of a disturbance at a West North Street address between him and his girlfriend.

• A North Countyline Street employee stated they found a debit card; requested officer to come pick it up.

• A North Grant Street caller requested extra patrol.

• Caller complained of a vehicle parked at a North Countyline Street location that had been there for more than a week. Officer spoke with owner who stated she was told she could leave it there until someone comes to get it as she got a new vehicle.

• Complainant advised of a very rude solicitor trying to get into homes on West Center Street; stated he had been outside her home for more than 10 minutes talking on the phone. Officer spoke with subjects who didn’t have a permit; were told to leave until they received one.

• Caller requested an officer to a West High Street location as she was having problems leaving the residence. Subject left prior to officer’s arrival.

• Bowling Green post requested a K9 assist in a traffic stop on Ohio 199.

• Findlay Police Department requested officers check on a female subject who was reportedly crying while walking down East Center Street. Officer unable to locate.

• Caller was yelling that someone broke her phone at a Northview Drive address. Subject left for the evening.

• Complainant reported witnessing two male subjects kick a hole in a fence on West High Street. Officer unable to locate.

fire runs

Friday:

• Squad responded to the 700 block of Stinchcomb Drive at 9:59 a.m. for a female subject who fell in the shower.

• EMS was requested at 1:04 p.m. for a subject who felt like there was something in his throat in the 20 block of Christopher Drive.

Thursday:

• EMS was requested for a male subject having difficulty breathing in the 700 block of Columbus Avenue at 2:38 p.m.

• Squad was dispatched at 3:46 p.m. for a female subject who fell in the 800 block of Woodward Avenue; subject was recovering from hip surgery.

• At 4:44 p.m., EMS was dispatched to the 600 block of Plaza Drive for a male subject having chest pain who was sweating profusely.

Seneca County

accidents

Friday:

• Caller reported a car versus deer in the 4700 block of West Township Road 112 at 12:35 a.m.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• A West Axline Street caller reported a neighbor was shooting at cats.

