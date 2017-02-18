MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Lucas County man dead in early morning motel shooting

Posted On Sat. Feb 18th, 2017
A Lucas County man is dead following an early Friday morning shooting at a Findlay motel.
A suspect, from Illinois, is in custody on several charges, including involuntary manslaughter.
Findlay police were called to the Econo Lodge Motel at about 1 a.m. Friday and found Marcus Alexander, 31, of Toledo, who had been shot on the motel’s second-floor balcony. Emergency aid was provided by responders from the Findlay Fire Department, but Alexander died at the scene.
An autopsy will be conducted by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.
Police arrested a suspect, Husam H. Coleman, 36, of Chicago, several hours after the shooting at another Findlay location. He was taken to the Hancock County jail, where he was being held Friday night on charges of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.
Hancock County Prosecutor Phil Riegle said Coleman will make his initial court appearance next week.
Police did not disclose details of the shooting or the relationship between the two men Friday.
Rebel Longworth, an employee of the motel, wasn’t working at the time of the shooting, but was told that police couldn’t immediately identify the victim. She said Alexander was staying at the motel but had apparently registered under another person’s name.
Another employee, Jenny Patel, said the motel, located on the west side of Findlay, just off Interstate 75, is a popular place to stay for people who come to Findlay to work. The motel was at about half-capacity Thursday night.
Patel said Friday afternoon she was surprised by the violence that had occurred.
“We don’t have these kinds of things happen around here,” Patel said.
If Coleman is prosecuted on a manslaughter charge, it will be the second time in recent months that a fatal shooting in Findlay did not result in a murder charge.
Trey D. James, 24, of Findlay, was fatally shot at 241 George St. on Dec. 9 following a fight, according to the Findlay Police Department.
Nobody has been charged in the shooting. Police officials said in December that the case may involve self-defense or a “justified shooting.”
County Prosecutor Phil Riegle said earlier this month that his office was awaiting an autopsy report on James from the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.
Riegle said he expected to present information about the James shooting to a grand jury at some point.

