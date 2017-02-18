MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Fostoria Police Department adopts state standards to strengthen relations

Posted On Sat. Feb 18th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

COLUMBUS — Fostoria Police Department has adopted and implemented state standards established by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board as part of the state’s efforts to strengthen community and police relations.
More than 430 agencies employing over 24,000 officers — or 71 percent of all law enforcement officers in Ohio — are either certified or in the process of becoming certified by meeting standards for the use of force, including deadly force, and agency recruitment and hiring.
The standards are the first of their kind in Ohio and were developed by the Collaborative in August 2015.
The state has partnered with the Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association and the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police to help certify Ohio’s nearly 1,000 law enforcement agencies on a process to ensure that they are in compliance with Ohio’s new standards.
The first list of all Ohio compliant agencies will be published in March 2017.
For more information on the Ohio Collaborative, the certification process for law enforcement and the complete list of agencies who have been certified, visit: http://www.ocjs.ohio.gov/ohiocollaborative/.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Like puzzles? Play ours daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

NBPA Officers Express Concern Over Oakley-Knicks Conflict

Posted On17 Feb 2017

Appeals Court Rejects Ohio Lawsuit Over Health Care Law Tax

Posted On17 Feb 2017

Former NFL Running Back Trent Richardson Arrested In Alabama

Posted On17 Feb 2017

US Rig Count Increases 10 This Week To 751; Texas Up 16

Posted On17 Feb 2017

Zoo's Tiger Cub Has Neck Problem, Is Treated By Chiropractor

Posted On17 Feb 2017

Local Sports

Off

Saturday’s Scoreboard

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL Friday’s Results Blanchard Valley Conference Arlington 52, Vanlue 40 Cory-Rawson 68, Arcadia 50 Leipsic 59,
Posted On 18 Feb 2017

Swimming: FHS’ Costello finishes with pair of 26ths

BOWLING GREEN — Tony Costello posted a pair of 26th place finishes to complete the season for Fostoria High School’s swimming team.
Posted On 18 Feb 2017
Off

Boys basketball: Old Fort claims SBC crown

OLD FORT — Old Fort shot its way to a 30-22 halftime lead en route to a 55-45 victory over Tiffin Calvert Friday night to clinch the
Posted On 18 Feb 2017
Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company