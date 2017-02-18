Fostoria Police Department adopts state standards to strengthen relations

COLUMBUS — Fostoria Police Department has adopted and implemented state standards established by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board as part of the state’s efforts to strengthen community and police relations.

More than 430 agencies employing over 24,000 officers — or 71 percent of all law enforcement officers in Ohio — are either certified or in the process of becoming certified by meeting standards for the use of force, including deadly force, and agency recruitment and hiring.

The standards are the first of their kind in Ohio and were developed by the Collaborative in August 2015.

The state has partnered with the Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association and the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police to help certify Ohio’s nearly 1,000 law enforcement agencies on a process to ensure that they are in compliance with Ohio’s new standards.

The first list of all Ohio compliant agencies will be published in March 2017.

For more information on the Ohio Collaborative, the certification process for law enforcement and the complete list of agencies who have been certified, visit: http://www.ocjs.ohio.gov/ohiocollaborative/.

