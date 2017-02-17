Arcadia school board examines revised building proposal

ARCADIA — The Arcadia school board on Wednesday examined a revised proposal for school building improvements.
In years past, RCM Architects of Findlay has worked with the school district for plans to upgrade school facilities in order to replace the modular classrooms.
Jerry Murray, president of the Findlay firm, divided the updated plan into three phases.
The phases include adding a smaller gymnasium to the campus, installing a second floor over a wing of the building for more class space, and updating security at the school entrance, consolidating administrative offices and renovating other rooms.
Murray told the board the phases are adjustable.
According to a rough outline, the project could cost $13 million.
Under a proposed timeline, planning for the project could begin this year.
A group to support a levy to pay for the work would be formed, and the tax could appear on the May 2018 ballot.
Construction bids could be awarded in 2019 with intended completion by the 2020 school year.
The expansion would allow the 30-year-old modular classrooms to be replaced.
“This is a probable cost estimate,” Murray noted. “It’s a process.”
Board President Eric Metcalfe wondered if the schedule could be accelerated.
The board took no action on the plan Wednesday.
Separately, fifth-grade Arcadia students have submitted a presentation to school officials to install a book exchange structure at a designated site in Arcadia. Details are being assembled.
“It was a very thorough presentation,” Arcadia Elementary School Principal Dave Golden told the board.
Separately, supplemental contracts were awarded to middle school track coach Luis Velasco, varsity assistant track coach Shane Burnworth, junior varsity softball coach Tayler Barr and volunteer softball coach Marie Corbin.
In other business, the school board:
• Held a closed executive session for the purpose of discussing personnel issues.
• Heard high school juniors are planning their senior trip.
