Tiffin man arrested on warrant, faces drug charges

Posted On Thu. Feb 16th, 2017
A Tiffin man arrested on a warrant Tuesday faces potential drug charges after area law enforcement agents conducted a search warrant at his residence.
Cody R. Brown, 26, Tiffin, was arrested Tuesday on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court. However, additional charges of trafficking heroin, having weapons under disability and possession of criminal tools are all pending
Officers with Tiffin Police Department, as well ad deputies from the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, executed an arrest warrant at 70½ Coe St., Tiffin, Tuesday in an attempt to locate Brown.
According to a news release, the Seneca County Drug Task Force-METRICH Enforcement Unit was requested to assist in the investigation due to Brown being a person of interest in several ongoing investigations conducted by the task force — including several recent overdoses.
Officers and deputies apprehended Brown inside the residence and, upon a search of the home, they discovered suspected heroin, drug paraphernalia and criminal tools. Upon further investigation, law enforcement found a safe inside the home allegedly belonging to Brown.
After obtaining a search warrant on the safe signed by Judge Jay Meyer of the Seneca County Common Pleas Court-Juvenile Division, the officers located a loaded firearm.
“The collaboration between all the law enforcement agencies involved was instrumental to the success of this investigation,”said Tiffin Police Chief Fred Stevens. “And having another heroin dealer in jail just means this community is a little safer tonight.”
Citizens are encouraged to continue to report suspicious activity to their local law enforcement agencies, or to the Seneca County Drug Task Force-METRICH Enforcement Unit Crime Hotline at 1-877-446-DRUG (419-443-0463).

