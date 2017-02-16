Public Record

Posted On Thu. Feb 16th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

Fostoria
accidents
Tuesday:
• Caller reported her vehicle was struck by a garbage service prior to 5:46 p.m. in the 100 block of Fall Street.
arrests
Wednesday:
• Daniel James Shatzer, 29, 800 Woodward Ave. 71, was arrested for aggravated menacing following a report of a male subject kicking in a South Wood Street residence door and threatening to kill people inside.
Tuesday:
• Jude Leroy Dube, 44, last listed address 115 Palmer St., was arrested for disorderly conduct at a West High Street address.
• Jeremiah L. Cochran, 40, 167 E. Crocker St., was arrested on a warrant following a report of a male subject showing up at an East Center Street home and threatening bodily harm to the resident.
thefts
Wednesday:
• Caller reported he ordered a phone and someone stole it.
Tuesday:
• Complainant reported a male subject and a female subject were shoplifting at an East Lytle Street business. Officer unable to locate; incident under investigation.
• An East Tiffin Street employee reported theft; would give officers video and a statement.
• Complainant reported a male subject took money from a North Countyline Street business. Officer noted it was the same subject from the East Tiffin Street theft; investigation pending for robbery.
vandalism
Wednesday:
• Caller reported a North Vine Street business was spray painted. Photographs were taken of graffiti.
• A Summit Street resident reported her tires were slashed and her residence was vandalized.
miscellaneous
Wednesday:
• Subject came on station with a purse she located in Findlay; advised the owner lived in town. Officer would attempt to deliver the item to the owner.
• Officer witnessed lights flashing from a West Lytle Street residence but officer was unable to make contact; spoke with neighbors who stated the resident was hard of hearing and it could have been a switch malfunction; would attempt contact during the day.
• Caller advised of a bike in an alley off of Thomas Street. Bicycle was impounded.
• Subject came on station to report text harassment.
Tuesday:
• Officer was out with a disabled vehicle at East Jackson and North Main streets; vehicle was left in a parking lot as it would not move forward and subjects were going to get it later.
• An Ash Street caller advised of a loose canine he was trying to get into a live trap; requested assistance.
• A hospital employee reported a patient was attempting needing an evaluation for self-harm was attempting to leave. Firelands was with the patient.
• Caller stated an elderly male subject seemed confused at an East Lytle Street business. Officer took subject on station until family was located.
• Caller reported a domestic disturbance at a West High Street address. Male subject left the scene; all were warned for disorderly conduct.
• Complainant reported she was being harassed by a male subject through phone calls and he wouldn’t stop when she asked. Officer spoke to subject and advised his to stop calling the complainant.
• Caller reported a possible intoxicated driver headed into town on Columbus Avenue. Officer unable to locate.
• A North Countyline Street employee reported a male subject attempted to leave the store with unpaid merchandise he had stuffed in his coat; advised when she confronted him and threatened to call the police, he dropped the items and fled. Officer unable to locate; surveillance would be forwarded to the police.
fire runs
Wednesday:
• Seneca County Sheriff’s Officer requested a squad out in the city for a female subject with heart problems and labored breathing at 12:27 a.m.
• Fostoria Fire Division responded to a report of a tree on fire at 6:23 a.m. in the 400 block of East Center Street.
• Squad was dispatched at 7:45 a.m. to the 700 block of South Union Street for a male subject who was short of breath.
• At 7:47 a.m., EMS was requested for a male subject who was having kidney problems in the 800 block of Woodward Avenue.
• EMS responded to the 700 block of Columbus Avenue for a male subject who was short of breath at 8:16 a.m.
Seneca County
miscellaneous
Wednesday:
• Caller advised he pulled up to a stop sign at the intersection of West County Road 592 and North Ohio 635 and a deer was standing there not moving; stated the animal might be hurt. Deputy checked the area and was unable to locate.
• Two anonymous callers claimed subjects were driving recklessly while pulling a trailer into a West County Road 6 residence. Deputy spoke to subject who stated they knew who the callers were and they were trying to cause problems.
• A West U.S. 224 caller requested to speak to a deputy regarding her ex-husband making threats to her and sleeping in her driveway. Subject was gone upon deputy’s arrival; advised to stay away and advised caller how to obtain a CPO.
• Complainant reported a train had been blocking a crossing on North County Road 39 for more than 30 minutes. Deputy noted the train was moving slowly.
Tuesday:
• Caller reported extremely loud music coming from an Ohio 18 address.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Like puzzles? Play ours daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Bruce Chen Comes Out Of Retirement To Pitch For China In WBC

Posted On15 Feb 2017

In New Report, Man Claims Justin Bieber Punched Him In June

Posted On15 Feb 2017

Bengals Sign CB Bene Benwikere

Posted On15 Feb 2017

Kasich To Visit Germany, England During European Trip

Posted On15 Feb 2017

BLM Agent Testifies Bundy Ranch Standoff Gunman Aimed At Him

Posted On15 Feb 2017

Local Sports

Off

Thursday’s Scoreboard

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL Wednesday’s Results Around Ohio Cin. College Prep. 68, Middletown Madison Senior 51 Cin. Deer Park 106, Cin. Riverview
Posted On 15 Feb 2017
Off

Area Prep Basketball Leaders

Posted On 15 Feb 2017
Off

Area Prep Basketball League Standings

Posted On 15 Feb 2017
Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company