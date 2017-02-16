Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Tuesday:

• Caller reported her vehicle was struck by a garbage service prior to 5:46 p.m. in the 100 block of Fall Street.

arrests

Wednesday:

• Daniel James Shatzer, 29, 800 Woodward Ave. 71, was arrested for aggravated menacing following a report of a male subject kicking in a South Wood Street residence door and threatening to kill people inside.

Tuesday:

• Jude Leroy Dube, 44, last listed address 115 Palmer St., was arrested for disorderly conduct at a West High Street address.

• Jeremiah L. Cochran, 40, 167 E. Crocker St., was arrested on a warrant following a report of a male subject showing up at an East Center Street home and threatening bodily harm to the resident.

thefts

Wednesday:

• Caller reported he ordered a phone and someone stole it.

Tuesday:

• Complainant reported a male subject and a female subject were shoplifting at an East Lytle Street business. Officer unable to locate; incident under investigation.

• An East Tiffin Street employee reported theft; would give officers video and a statement.

• Complainant reported a male subject took money from a North Countyline Street business. Officer noted it was the same subject from the East Tiffin Street theft; investigation pending for robbery.

vandalism

Wednesday:

• Caller reported a North Vine Street business was spray painted. Photographs were taken of graffiti.

• A Summit Street resident reported her tires were slashed and her residence was vandalized.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• Subject came on station with a purse she located in Findlay; advised the owner lived in town. Officer would attempt to deliver the item to the owner.

• Officer witnessed lights flashing from a West Lytle Street residence but officer was unable to make contact; spoke with neighbors who stated the resident was hard of hearing and it could have been a switch malfunction; would attempt contact during the day.

• Caller advised of a bike in an alley off of Thomas Street. Bicycle was impounded.

• Subject came on station to report text harassment.

Tuesday:

• Officer was out with a disabled vehicle at East Jackson and North Main streets; vehicle was left in a parking lot as it would not move forward and subjects were going to get it later.

• An Ash Street caller advised of a loose canine he was trying to get into a live trap; requested assistance.

• A hospital employee reported a patient was attempting needing an evaluation for self-harm was attempting to leave. Firelands was with the patient.

• Caller stated an elderly male subject seemed confused at an East Lytle Street business. Officer took subject on station until family was located.

• Caller reported a domestic disturbance at a West High Street address. Male subject left the scene; all were warned for disorderly conduct.

• Complainant reported she was being harassed by a male subject through phone calls and he wouldn’t stop when she asked. Officer spoke to subject and advised his to stop calling the complainant.

• Caller reported a possible intoxicated driver headed into town on Columbus Avenue. Officer unable to locate.

• A North Countyline Street employee reported a male subject attempted to leave the store with unpaid merchandise he had stuffed in his coat; advised when she confronted him and threatened to call the police, he dropped the items and fled. Officer unable to locate; surveillance would be forwarded to the police.

fire runs

Wednesday:

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Officer requested a squad out in the city for a female subject with heart problems and labored breathing at 12:27 a.m.

• Fostoria Fire Division responded to a report of a tree on fire at 6:23 a.m. in the 400 block of East Center Street.

• Squad was dispatched at 7:45 a.m. to the 700 block of South Union Street for a male subject who was short of breath.

• At 7:47 a.m., EMS was requested for a male subject who was having kidney problems in the 800 block of Woodward Avenue.

• EMS responded to the 700 block of Columbus Avenue for a male subject who was short of breath at 8:16 a.m.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• Caller advised he pulled up to a stop sign at the intersection of West County Road 592 and North Ohio 635 and a deer was standing there not moving; stated the animal might be hurt. Deputy checked the area and was unable to locate.

• Two anonymous callers claimed subjects were driving recklessly while pulling a trailer into a West County Road 6 residence. Deputy spoke to subject who stated they knew who the callers were and they were trying to cause problems.

• A West U.S. 224 caller requested to speak to a deputy regarding her ex-husband making threats to her and sleeping in her driveway. Subject was gone upon deputy’s arrival; advised to stay away and advised caller how to obtain a CPO.

• Complainant reported a train had been blocking a crossing on North County Road 39 for more than 30 minutes. Deputy noted the train was moving slowly.

Tuesday:

• Caller reported extremely loud music coming from an Ohio 18 address.

Comments

