Love and Friendship Storytime
MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times
Jayden Sharninghouse, 4, peaks through a heart-shaped cutout in a paper plate Wednesday morning at Kaubisch Memorial Public Library. The youth department at the library hosted Love and Friendship Storytime for area children to hear Valentine’s-themed stories before having the opportunity to complete a craft. The craft allowed kids to pick a string of yarn — red, blue or orange — and tie it through the holes in any fashion they chose. Although many children didn’t completely fill in their hearts, they found other ways to make the craft fun.