Love and Friendship Storytime

Posted On Thu. Feb 16th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times
Jayden Sharninghouse, 4, peaks through a heart-shaped cutout in a paper plate Wednesday morning at Kaubisch Memorial Public Library. The youth department at the library hosted Love and Friendship Storytime for area children to hear Valentine’s-themed stories before having the opportunity to complete a craft. The craft allowed kids to pick a string of yarn — red, blue or orange — and tie it through the holes in any fashion they chose. Although many children didn’t completely fill in their hearts, they found other ways to make the craft fun.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Like puzzles? Play ours daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Bruce Chen Comes Out Of Retirement To Pitch For China In WBC

Posted On15 Feb 2017

In New Report, Man Claims Justin Bieber Punched Him In June

Posted On15 Feb 2017

Bengals Sign CB Bene Benwikere

Posted On15 Feb 2017

Kasich To Visit Germany, England During European Trip

Posted On15 Feb 2017

BLM Agent Testifies Bundy Ranch Standoff Gunman Aimed At Him

Posted On15 Feb 2017

Local Sports

Off

Thursday’s Scoreboard

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL Wednesday’s Results Around Ohio Cin. College Prep. 68, Middletown Madison Senior 51 Cin. Deer Park 106, Cin. Riverview
Posted On 15 Feb 2017
Off

Area Prep Basketball Leaders

Posted On 15 Feb 2017
Off

Area Prep Basketball League Standings

Posted On 15 Feb 2017
Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company