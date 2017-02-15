Seneca County makes great strides in 2016

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Review Times is publishing its annual Community Update in Friday’s newspaper. The 16-page special section includes stories and photos of the progress the city, schools, industries and businesses have made in the past year. The story below is a sampling of what readers can expect in Friday’s Community Update 2017.

By RON CRAIG

STAFF WRITER

The biggest accomplishment for Seneca County over the past year is unquestionably the start of construction of a new Joint Justice Center, being built on the same site as the previous county courthouse, at the intersection of Washington and Market streets in downtown Tiffin.

After years of contentious debate, the former courthouse constructed in 1884 was torn down beginning in 2010, but not before the county commissioners in office at the time had researched the possibility of saving the aging and dilapidating, but historical structure.

Listening to proposals from groups who thought they might be able to help raise money to save and/or restore it, those commissioners had held out hope it could be spared.

Over the objections of many, the wrecking ball was eventually called in to demolish the unique structure that was mostly Gothic in style with a modern clock tower that had been put on many, many years after the original construction.

The look was unique, indeed, with strangers to the area looking twice at the structure that was somewhat of an odd mixture of old and new. It all seemed to be fine with the locals, however, who had grown accustomed to the look.

For the next several years, different county commissioners mulled what to do with the prime commercial location, eying what they might be able to do to construct a new courthouse.

They knew the county’s Juvenile and Probate courts were housed in buildings that had their own issues, and building a new courthouse would allow those other courts to move to a much better location.

Along came the idea that a new structure could be built with some money thrown in by the city of Tiffin if it could also include space for the city’s municipal court. Therein lay the concept of a Joint Justice Center, “joint” because it was a collaborative effort between the county and the city of Tiffin.

When the price tag for the new JJC came in at $15 million, there were those who grumbled the 1884 courthouse could have been remodeled for much less, but that ship had already sailed as it was already demolished.

With the city of Tiffin kicking in $3 million, the county found a way to come up with the rest. According to County Administrator Stacy Wilson, $8.6 million in bonding was secured for the construction costs. Commissioners had also saved up another $2 million over a four- or five-year period. The judges pitched in another $500,000, and a similar amount was received in the form of a state loan. The remaining $400,000 will come from the county’s general fund.

“We also hope some of the money we set aside for contingencies (for construction costs) won’t be needed,” Wilson explained, adding any such savings would require less money from the general fund.

On a hot, steamy July 22 afternoon last year, ground was finally broken on the site for the new JJC. With state and local dignitaries on hand, the ceremonial shovels of dirt were turned over. The very next week, construction began.

Last week, Commissioner Holly Stacy gave a construction update on the project, noting the third floor beams were recently set.

Museum reorganization

Another project years in the making was brought to fruition this past year with the reorganization of county-owned and operated museum. The operation was nearly closed in 2012 because of a lack of funding, but a local historical society agreed to run it at little to no cost to the county.

Tonia Hoffert agreed at the time to manage the museum on a non-paid, volunteer basis.

There was little movement on the project for the next three years. Last year, however, Commissioner Stacy took on the project, forming an advisory committee to get the ball rolling on hiring a paid museum director as some new sources of funding had been found.

Late last year, the commissioners were ready to move forward filling the position. Resumes were accepted, and the search for a museum director was underway.

Like the courthouse issue, the museum project was not without its controversy. In December, several people attended a county commissioners meeting because they heard Hoffert was not going to be offered the director’s position.

During a contentious meeting, people strongly voiced their objections to the county hiring anyone other than Hoffert. They said she had personal knowledge of the local museum and was qualified to continue running it.

More importantly, they said, she had been good enough to run the museum for several years without being paid, but now that the position would come with a salary, it appeared she wasn’t good enough for the job.

Most of those who attended the meeting were other volunteers at the museum, and they threatened to walk out on it if Hoffert was not selected.

It turned out the position had already been offered to a person in Alaska, and that person had accepted the position. That is, until she got wind the volunteers, who would be sorely needed to make the museum successful, would walk out without Hoffert at the helm. The person who was the county’s first choice then removed her name from the running.

Stacy went back to the drawing board, reopening the search that would again include Hoffert. Commissioners hired Hoffert in late December.

Regional Planning Commission

Also undergoing a reorganization this past year was the Seneca County Regional Planning Commission.

While RPC is a separate entity and not directly controlled by county government, the two work hand-in-hand.

In April 2016, Charlene Watkins was hired as the new executive director for the organization. She immediately went to work making appearances at city and village council meetings, offering her assistance to them in applying for and obtaining grant funding.

As it had been several years since a land use plan had been completed for the county, Watkins began working toward having another one performed. Such projects are expensive, but many local government and economic development officials felt one was necessary if the county was to attract new business and the new jobs that come along with them.

To afford the LUP, Watkins suggested raising by 50 percent the assessments the county, townships, cities and villages pay to RPC. RPC’s board voted in October to raise those assessments.

The RPC board voted to approve a 2017 budget on Dec.7. The new budget showed spending of $213,000, compared to the 2016 budget of $131,000, and it would have resulted in deficit spending totaling $37,000.

At that meeting, County Commissioner Mike Kerschner questioned the deficit spending, especially at a time when assessment had just been increased by 50 percent.

Over the next week or so, Kerschner continued to voice concerns about the deficit spending, and a special meeting was conducted Dec. 29 to discuss the issue.

When that late December meeting concluded, the agency had a revised budget that was balanced, showing revenues outpacing expenditures by a mere $240.

EMS

Clearly the biggest story for the county’s EMS system was the application for and the securing of a $330,000 grant that was used to buy three new ambulances for the county’s six volunteer EMS squads.

The new units replaced other aging units in the county’s fleet of seven front-line ambulances that are supplemented by a few spares that are used as back-up units.

Part of the purchase included four lift/load devices that allow EMTs and paramedics to load patients into the ambulances without them manually lifting the stretchers during the patient loading process.

The devices have proven all over the nation to reduce back and other injuries suffered as EMS personnel load bariatric (obese) patients into the ambulances.

The fourth lift/load unit was installed in one of the county’s older ambulances, and Ken Majors, the county’s EMS director, hopes to purchase three more for the other front-line units.

Another big advance came last month when the county’s EMS Echo unit expanded from a part-time service to a 24/7 operation.

The paramedic-staffed Echo unit responds with the county’s volunteer squads to provide advanced life support patient care for those with life-threatening illnesses and injuries.

On Jan. 7, the Echo unit began responding on a full-time basis.

A big change in the county’s EMS system came in 2016 when two townships and one village joined forces to break away from the county system and contract with a private ambulance company for 24/7 provision of 9-1-1 advanced life support service.

In November 2015, tax levies were approved by voters in Adams Township and the village of Green Springs to pay for the service, to be provided by Milan-based North Central EMS. Voters in Pleasant Township turned down their levy, but trustees there came up with some money from their general fund to help pay for the service.

A new ambulance and its crew took up residence in the Green Springs fire station in the fall, and officials from that area have said they are happy with the service they are getting from North Central.

Some other townships and villages have continued to struggle keeping enough volunteers to man their EMS squads. While the county’s Echo unit has helped the situation, official knew it is not the answer to the problem.

Recognizing the possible need for changes that may address the volunteer issue, Kerschner spearheaded meetings that began in January to give township and village officials a forum that provided them an opportunity to be heard on the issue.

One of the ideas that was to be discussed at the meetings was the possibility of the county changing to a full-time, paid EMS system. While county officials wanted input on such ideas, they repeatedly gave thanks and praise to the county’s volunteers who had kept the system going for nearly 40 years.

The meeting in January was attended by officials from every township, and another meeting was scheduled for Feb. 8 to further deliberate the issues. It was thought at the time the February meeting might be the beginning of a series of meetings attended by a smaller group of officials to explore alternatives.

As all three county commissioners listened to the township and village officials, it became clear they didn’t think it was quite time to turn to a full-time, paid service for the county. Acknowledging the day is coming when such a change may be necessary, they want to keep trying to make the current volunteer system work.

At the end of the meeting, Kerschner said there would be no more such meetings, and the issue would be turned over to Majors for him to handle.

Park District

Also facing issues with dwindling volunteers, the county’s park district decided it was time to put a property tax on the November ballot.

The levy would fund several projects to improve parks in the county, but one of the most important investments from tax monies would be to hire a full-time parks director.

Park officials fanned out all over the county, attending meetings to push for passage of the levy. They would help get the word out how important the levy would be for the parks and the county residents who enjoyed them.

The issue passed, and park officials wasted no time getting the ball rolling to find a new director.

As of last week, the district had received nearly 20 applications for the job.

Comments

comments