Public Record

Posted On Wed. Feb 15th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

Fostoria
miscellaneous
Tuesday:
• Caller advised of a female subject who appeared to be passed out in a vehicle on West Tiffin Street with a baby in the backseat. Officer spoke to subject who was just texting; she was in the residence and everything was OK.
• Complainant reported a bunch of juveniles were playing in the roadway at Sycamore and South Wood streets. Juveniles were gone upon officers arrival; would check back the following day in case they were students waiting on a bus.
• Caller advised of a canine running around on North Countyline Street. Officer was unable to catch the dog; problem is ongoing and the dog warden was notified.
• Caller stated he was washing his vehicle at a Plaza Drive car wash and his vehicle became scratched. Officer advised the vehicle was larger than what was recommended; advised of options.
Monday:
• Complainant requested an officer to a South Countyline Street address regarding harassing text messages; upon callback, the complainant advised it was his mother-in-law messing around.
• Caller reported juveniles entered a vacant North Poplar Street residence. Officer spoke with juveniles and noted the door was not able to be secured and windows were busted out; a message was left for the zoning department.
• A Maple Street caller complained of loud music coming from a North Main Street location; stated it had been going on for five hours. Officer spoke with subject about ordinance and the music was turned off.
• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on South Main Street.
• Complainant advised of a canine wrapped around a post on North Union Street that had been there for several hours with no food or water. Officer was unable to contact the owner; a message was left for the humane society.
• Caller requested to speak to an officer regarding a female subject who came into her place of employment on East Lytle Street and threw pop all over her. Charges are pending.
• Subject came on station requesting to speak to an officer in reference to her juvenile daughter missing; incident was canceled as the daughter was located.
• An East Crocker Street complainant reported her husband was attacking her juvenile son. Caller and child were transported to another location; male subject was intoxicated and there were conflicting stories.
fire runs
Monday:
• EMS was requested for a female subject having seizure in the 200 block of South Main Street at 2:18 p.m.
• Squad was dispatched at 9:08 p.m. for a male subject who was bleeding in the 300 block of West Culbertson Street.
Seneca County
miscellaneous
Tuesday:
• Deputies met with New Riegel Police Department regarding a letter they received from an out-of-state individual.
Monday:
• Caller advised of a disabled vehicle at South County Road 7 and West U.S. 224; stated it was a bad spot. Deputy unable to locate.
• Findlay Police Department requested deputies make contact with a subject at a West County Road 59 address. No one was home; deputy left a note on the door.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Like puzzles? Play ours daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Ohio College Sees Spike In Alcohol-related Emergency Runs

Posted On14 Feb 2017

Correction: Holocaust-Recovered Melodies Story

Posted On14 Feb 2017

Reds' Scott Feldman Won't Pitch For Israel In WBC

Posted On14 Feb 2017

What's Next For Boscov's After Retail Titan's Death

Posted On14 Feb 2017

Associated Press Girls State Basketball Poll

Posted On14 Feb 2017

Local Sports

Off

Wednesday’s Scoreboard

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL Tuesday’s Results Blanchard Valley Conference Pandora-Gilboa 64, McComb 46 Three Rivers Athletic Conference Lima
Posted On 14 Feb 2017
Off

Prep Basketball: H-L rallies past Rockets

PANDORA — Hopewell-Loudon rallied from deficits of 11 points after the first quarter and six points at halftime to outscore Pandora-Gilboa
Posted On 14 Feb 2017
Off

Prep Boys Basketball: Seneca East pounds Mohawks

By SCOTT COTTOS Staff Writer ATTICA — Both St. Wendelin and Seneca East were needing a victory going into Tuesday night’s boys
Posted On 14 Feb 2017
Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company