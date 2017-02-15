Public Record

Fostoria

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• Caller advised of a female subject who appeared to be passed out in a vehicle on West Tiffin Street with a baby in the backseat. Officer spoke to subject who was just texting; she was in the residence and everything was OK.

• Complainant reported a bunch of juveniles were playing in the roadway at Sycamore and South Wood streets. Juveniles were gone upon officers arrival; would check back the following day in case they were students waiting on a bus.

• Caller advised of a canine running around on North Countyline Street. Officer was unable to catch the dog; problem is ongoing and the dog warden was notified.

• Caller stated he was washing his vehicle at a Plaza Drive car wash and his vehicle became scratched. Officer advised the vehicle was larger than what was recommended; advised of options.

Monday:

• Complainant requested an officer to a South Countyline Street address regarding harassing text messages; upon callback, the complainant advised it was his mother-in-law messing around.

• Caller reported juveniles entered a vacant North Poplar Street residence. Officer spoke with juveniles and noted the door was not able to be secured and windows were busted out; a message was left for the zoning department.

• A Maple Street caller complained of loud music coming from a North Main Street location; stated it had been going on for five hours. Officer spoke with subject about ordinance and the music was turned off.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on South Main Street.

• Complainant advised of a canine wrapped around a post on North Union Street that had been there for several hours with no food or water. Officer was unable to contact the owner; a message was left for the humane society.

• Caller requested to speak to an officer regarding a female subject who came into her place of employment on East Lytle Street and threw pop all over her. Charges are pending.

• Subject came on station requesting to speak to an officer in reference to her juvenile daughter missing; incident was canceled as the daughter was located.

• An East Crocker Street complainant reported her husband was attacking her juvenile son. Caller and child were transported to another location; male subject was intoxicated and there were conflicting stories.

fire runs

Monday:

• EMS was requested for a female subject having seizure in the 200 block of South Main Street at 2:18 p.m.

• Squad was dispatched at 9:08 p.m. for a male subject who was bleeding in the 300 block of West Culbertson Street.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• Deputies met with New Riegel Police Department regarding a letter they received from an out-of-state individual.

Monday:

• Caller advised of a disabled vehicle at South County Road 7 and West U.S. 224; stated it was a bad spot. Deputy unable to locate.

• Findlay Police Department requested deputies make contact with a subject at a West County Road 59 address. No one was home; deputy left a note on the door.

