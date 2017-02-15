One injured in 4-vehicle accident

Posted On Wed. Feb 15th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

WEST INDEPENDENCE — One motorist was taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash Monday on U.S. 224 near Hancock County 23 in West Independence.
Daniel Arbogast, 20, of Tiffin, was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital by Hanco Ambulance, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported. Others involved in the crash were treated at the scene by Hanco.
The sheriff’s office said Arbogast was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado east on U.S. 224 about 4:43 p.m. when he failed to maintain an assured clear distance ahead and struck the rear of a 2008 Dodge Caravan driven by Van Williams, 20, of Tiffin. The van hit the rear of a 2011 Honda CRV that was stopped in traffic, the sheriff’s office said, and the van then spun and was struck by a 2017 Freightliner truck driven by Joseph Shetina, 37, of Norton.
The crash remained under investigation Monday night.
Assisting at the accident scene were the Washington Township Fire Department and three towing services — Ed’s, John’s and Peacock.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Like puzzles? Play ours daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Ohio College Sees Spike In Alcohol-related Emergency Runs

Posted On14 Feb 2017

Correction: Holocaust-Recovered Melodies Story

Posted On14 Feb 2017

Reds' Scott Feldman Won't Pitch For Israel In WBC

Posted On14 Feb 2017

What's Next For Boscov's After Retail Titan's Death

Posted On14 Feb 2017

Associated Press Girls State Basketball Poll

Posted On14 Feb 2017

Local Sports

Off

Wednesday’s Scoreboard

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL Tuesday’s Results Blanchard Valley Conference Pandora-Gilboa 64, McComb 46 Three Rivers Athletic Conference Lima
Posted On 14 Feb 2017
Off

Prep Basketball: H-L rallies past Rockets

PANDORA — Hopewell-Loudon rallied from deficits of 11 points after the first quarter and six points at halftime to outscore Pandora-Gilboa
Posted On 14 Feb 2017
Off

Prep Boys Basketball: Seneca East pounds Mohawks

By SCOTT COTTOS Staff Writer ATTICA — Both St. Wendelin and Seneca East were needing a victory going into Tuesday night’s boys
Posted On 14 Feb 2017
Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company