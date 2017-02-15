One injured in 4-vehicle accident

WEST INDEPENDENCE — One motorist was taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash Monday on U.S. 224 near Hancock County 23 in West Independence.

Daniel Arbogast, 20, of Tiffin, was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital by Hanco Ambulance, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported. Others involved in the crash were treated at the scene by Hanco.

The sheriff’s office said Arbogast was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado east on U.S. 224 about 4:43 p.m. when he failed to maintain an assured clear distance ahead and struck the rear of a 2008 Dodge Caravan driven by Van Williams, 20, of Tiffin. The van hit the rear of a 2011 Honda CRV that was stopped in traffic, the sheriff’s office said, and the van then spun and was struck by a 2017 Freightliner truck driven by Joseph Shetina, 37, of Norton.

The crash remained under investigation Monday night.

Assisting at the accident scene were the Washington Township Fire Department and three towing services — Ed’s, John’s and Peacock.

