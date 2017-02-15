Fostoria ranks in top 10 for 3rd year

By BRIAN BOHNERT

SENIOR STAFF WRITER

For the third straight year, an online study has ranked Fostoria among the most affordable housing markets in Ohio.

SmartAsset.com, an online financial technology company, ranked Fostoria as the 10th-most affordable place to purchase a home in the state, dropping the city seven spots from last year.

To complete the study, SmartAsset determined the total cost over five years of four key housing-related expenses — closing costs, real estate taxes, homeowners insurance and mortgage rates — for the average home in more than 4,400 U.S. cities, and then compared the data to each city’s median household income.

The result was a system of grading each city on a 0-100 scale known as the “affordability index.” Fostoria was ranked no. 10 in the state with an affordability index of 41.10 — a nearly 52-point drop from last year’s score of 92.99.

Nationally, Fostoria came in at no. 201 — a drastic fall from last year’s ranking of no. 129. In 2015, the first year SmartAsset began conducting the home affordability study, Fostoria was ranked no. 2 in the state and no. 112 nationally.

Pam Shumaker, a real estate broker for American Heritage Realty, LLC., said Fostoria’s housing market is on the up, with her office even dealing with a shortage of listings in town.

“We have people who want to move here and we don’t have enough houses available,” Shumaker said, adding she’s noticed the shortage since the first of the year.

At the time SmartAsset completed the study, the average closing cost for a home in Fostoria was $2,085 — down $224 from last year’s $2,309 and up $253 from 2015’s average of $1,832.

Shumaker said several factors can influence the closing cost for a home, including the type of financing prospective homeowners secure. For example, someone looking to buy a home in Fostoria can apply for a loan through the United States Department of Agriculture which allows for a down payment of $0.

Additionally, the Ohio Housing Finance Agency (OHFA) has lenders in Fostoria to help people with their down payments and closing costs. Shumaker said Huntington Bank has also offered a no-closing-cost program on home loans.

The annual property tax rate was $1.045 and annual homeowners insurance was $396. Additionally, the average annual mortgage rate in Fostoria increased from $2,986 in 2016 to $3,030 in 2017.

Fostoria’s median household income, according to SmartAsset’s study, was $33,485 — a loss of $1,223 from the $34,708 logged last year.

Only three Ohio cities placed in the top 10 for 2017 were ranked in the study last year. Delhi Hills — a Cincinnati suburb of approximately 5,200 people — took no. 1 in the state with an affordability index score of 49.72. Struthers, Delphos, Union and East Liverpool rounded out the top five.

Kermit, Texas was named the most affordable housing market in the United States for the second year in a row. With a population of a little less than 6,000 people, the namesake of Theodore Roosevelt’s son earned a perfect score of 100 in SmartAsset’s affordability index.

Texas has taken the nation’s top spot in each of the three years the study has been conducted. In 2015, the only year Kermit wasn’t named no.1, Mesquite, Texas nabbed a perfect score of 100 and the title of the most affordable housing market in the country.

For 2017, Federal Heights, Colorado took second place with a score of 89.36, followed by Pecos, Texas with 77.48 and Zephyrhills South, Florida with 66.87. Shamokin, Pennsylvania rounded out the nation’s top five with an affordability index score of 65.97.

SmartAsset launched in 2012 as a way to provide people with helpful and statistically accurate advice on big financial decisions like buying a house or car, obtaining life insurance and applying for student loans.

The top 10 most affordable places to buy a home in Ohio as ranked by SmartAsset:

1. Delhi Hills

2. Struthers

3. Delphos

4. Union

5. East Liverpool

6. Youngstown

7. Northwood

8. Blacklick Estates

9. Northridge

10. Fostoria

To view the full study and the interactive map for 2017, visit https://smartasset.com/mortgage/how-much-house-can-i-afford?year=2017#ohio.

A request seeking comment from SmartAsset Managing Editor A.J. Smith was not returned by presstime.

