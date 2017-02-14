Public Record

Posted On Tue. Feb 14th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

Fostoria
accidents
Sunday:
• Subject came on station to report her vehicle had been hit in a parking lot in the 500 block of West Lytle Street five days earlier; stated the owner of the vehicle who hit her gave her incorrect information.
citations
Sunday:
• Officer issued a citation for failure to yield following reports of a two-vehicle accident at East Lytle and South Main streets at 4:45 p.m.
vandalism
Sunday:
• An East Fremont Street complainant reported all four tires on her car were slashed.
miscellaneous
Monday:
• Caller complained she was being harassed by her ex-boyfriend.
• Wood County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance at a West Lytle Street address.
• Complainant stated two subjects were stalking him at a North Countyline Street location.
• A school bus driver reported a red light violation. Officers would attempt to locate subject.
• Caller requested to speak to an officer regarding a subject who recently moved out of his Gormley Street residence.
Sunday:
• An Elm Street complainant requested an officer as the father of her child was refusing to let the child come home. Mother had child and was on her way home.
• Ohio State Highway Patrol requested assistance in a traffic stop at East Park Drive and Sandusky Street; they arrested one subject for an OVI.
• Officer was flagged down regarding a vehicle missing a tire on North Union Street that appeared to be in an accident.
• Caller reported a wire was hanging down in his Columbus Avenue backyard. Power company was notified.
• A Stinchcomb Drive caller advised he heard someone bump into his air conditioner and when he looked out the window he saw an unknown subject peering into it but they fled on foot. Officers checked the area; unable to locate.
fire runs
Monday:
• Squad was dispatched to the 200 block of East Crocker Street at 1:47 p.m. for a female subject having a seizure.
Sunday:
• Wood County Sheriff’s Office requested EMS for a female subject with a nose that wouldn’t stop bleeding at 8:26 p.m. in the 700 block of Stinchcomb Drive.
Seneca County
accidents
Sunday:
• Caller reported a single vehicle accident at North County Road 25 and West Township Road 84 with a possible intoxicated driver at 5:06 p.m. Fostoria Fire Division’s EMS squad was requested.
miscellaneous
Sunday:
• Caller reported a tree fell over near West County Road 592 and North Township Road 45 and there was a lot of debris.
fire runs
Sunday:
• Squad responded to the 8700 block of U.S. 224 at 6:15 p.m. for an unresponsive mail subject who wasn’t breathing.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Like puzzles? Play ours daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Officials: 4 Children Die Of Flu-related Illnesses

Posted On14 Feb 2017

Bronson Arroyo Gets Chance With Reds To Try To Pitch

Posted On14 Feb 2017

Police ID Man Who Died After Hit By Train In Ohio

Posted On14 Feb 2017

16-year-old Victim In Ohio School Shooting Returns To Class

Posted On13 Feb 2017

Reds Have Opening At 2B After Trading Phillips To Braves

Posted On13 Feb 2017

Local Sports

Girls basketball: Old Fort whips Seneca East

ATTICA — Alli Adelsperger popped in a game-high 21 points to power Old Fort to a 72-39 nonconference win over Seneca East. Old Fort already
Posted On 14 Feb 2017

Basketball: Lackluster win for H-L girls team

By SCOTT COTTOS SPORTS EDITOR BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon turned in a lackluster performance while defeating Tiffin Calvert 50-26 in Monday
Posted On 14 Feb 2017

Tuesday’s Scoreboard

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL Weekly AP Poll Division I 1. Cin. Moeller (24) 21-0 258 2. Massillon Jackson (1) 17-1 216 3. Wooster (1) 19-0 183 4.
Posted On 14 Feb 2017
Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company