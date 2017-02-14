Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Sunday:

• Subject came on station to report her vehicle had been hit in a parking lot in the 500 block of West Lytle Street five days earlier; stated the owner of the vehicle who hit her gave her incorrect information.

citations

Sunday:

• Officer issued a citation for failure to yield following reports of a two-vehicle accident at East Lytle and South Main streets at 4:45 p.m.

vandalism

Sunday:

• An East Fremont Street complainant reported all four tires on her car were slashed.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Caller complained she was being harassed by her ex-boyfriend.

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance at a West Lytle Street address.

• Complainant stated two subjects were stalking him at a North Countyline Street location.

• A school bus driver reported a red light violation. Officers would attempt to locate subject.

• Caller requested to speak to an officer regarding a subject who recently moved out of his Gormley Street residence.

Sunday:

• An Elm Street complainant requested an officer as the father of her child was refusing to let the child come home. Mother had child and was on her way home.

• Ohio State Highway Patrol requested assistance in a traffic stop at East Park Drive and Sandusky Street; they arrested one subject for an OVI.

• Officer was flagged down regarding a vehicle missing a tire on North Union Street that appeared to be in an accident.

• Caller reported a wire was hanging down in his Columbus Avenue backyard. Power company was notified.

• A Stinchcomb Drive caller advised he heard someone bump into his air conditioner and when he looked out the window he saw an unknown subject peering into it but they fled on foot. Officers checked the area; unable to locate.

fire runs

Monday:

• Squad was dispatched to the 200 block of East Crocker Street at 1:47 p.m. for a female subject having a seizure.

Sunday:

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office requested EMS for a female subject with a nose that wouldn’t stop bleeding at 8:26 p.m. in the 700 block of Stinchcomb Drive.

Seneca County

accidents

Sunday:

• Caller reported a single vehicle accident at North County Road 25 and West Township Road 84 with a possible intoxicated driver at 5:06 p.m. Fostoria Fire Division’s EMS squad was requested.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• Caller reported a tree fell over near West County Road 592 and North Township Road 45 and there was a lot of debris.

fire runs

Sunday:

• Squad responded to the 8700 block of U.S. 224 at 6:15 p.m. for an unresponsive mail subject who wasn’t breathing.

