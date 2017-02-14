BOE votes to modify student’s expulsion

By RON CRAIG

STAFF WRITER

Lakota Local Schools Board of Education voted unanimously Monday night to modify the expulsion of an elementary student who was caught violating three school policies recently.

Shortly after the board meeting began, members voted to go into an executive session to hear an appeal by the student’s parents. That executive session lasted 45 minutes.

Superintendent Jon Detwiler had expelled the open enrollment elementary student who lives in another school district for the rest of this school year for providing other students with pills at school, possessing a knife on school property, and smoking marijuana in a school restroom.

While board member Fred Keith was absent from the meeting, the other board members voted to allow the student to take home schooling during the fourth quarter of the school year only, or to withdraw from Lakota and attend school in his own home district.

The name of the student was not mentioned during the open portion of the meeting, nor was his grade level or whether he faces any juvenile criminal charges.

A candidate for the school’s head varsity football coach was present during the meeting to introduce himself to the board.

Mike Lento said he is anxious to get started in his new capacity, should the board vote to offer him a contract. He also provided some input on his goals.

“I want to make the game fun again,” Lento said. “One of my goals is also to get a coaching staff together that includes some (coaching) veterans and some younger people. That would give us some brother figures, some uncle figures, and some father figures, too.”

Lento, who has extensive football coaching experience at other area schools, said he would likely be an uncle figure.

Board members voted to approve the coaching contract with Lento, in addition to a contract as a substitute teacher and an in-school suspension monitor.

Also present at the meeting was middle school principal Patrick Flanagan, who showed the trophy won recently by Lakota’s eight-grade basketball team, who won the school’s conference championship.

College Credit Plus agreements between Lakota and Terra State Community College, Owens Community College, and University of Toledo were approved by board members. The agreements will provide college credit for students who are taking courses from those colleges while they attend high school at Lakota.

Transition agreements between Lakota and Sandusky County and Seneca County were also accepted. The agreements are for pre-school age students who require special needs services.

Several athletic and non-athletic personnel matters were approved. Those include contracts for:

• Heather Eubank, certified substitute;

• Rayanna Tyree, certified substitute;

• Karl Lemmon, substitute bus driver;

• Ali Kagy, classified substitute;

• Kristina O’Connell, classified substitute;

• Kim Martin, paraprofessional;

• Kade Long, winter weight room supervisor;

• David Ritter, HS head boys track coach;

• Brad Biddle, JH boys track coach;

• Lawrence Topor, HS assistant boys track coach;

• Jacob Biddle, HS girls assistant track coach;

• Donald Windom, HS head track coach;

• Abigail Brickner, HS assistant softball coach;

• John Taylor, HS assistant baseball coach;

• Jeffrey Bickford, HS assistant softball coach;

• Casmiro Diaz, HS bowling coach;`

• Chris Chalfin, volunteer HS head softball coach;

• Ray Armstrong, HS assistant track coach;

• Chad Biddle, HS assistant basketball coach;

• Shane Jacoby, HS assistant girls track coach;

• Gael Windom, HS assistant track coach; and

• Alison Salyer, JH girls track coach.

Board members voted to accept the resignations of:

• Leisha Salyer, paraprofessional;

• Debra Brickner, cook;

• Ben Miglin, HS head volleyball coach; and

• Philip Frisch, bus driver;

Salary upgrades for Ashley Cramer, Devon Lacey, and Kelly Shirkey were granted, and a $250 donation to the Marjorie K. Phillips Scholarship Fund from Michael and Janell Phillips won board approval.

Stipends for professional development for Sharon LaPierre, Sarah Bensman, Lea Derr, Devon Lacey, Amanda Blachuta, and Sarah Dussel were also approved.

An FFA chapter trip to Columbus in May to attend the state FFA’s two-day convention was approved during the meeting, and the board adopted a policy on electronic fund transfers.

Board members also approved a school calendar for the 2017-18 school year, showing the first day of school as Aug. 29 and the last day as May 31. During the discussion period for the schedule, board member Barbara Lehmann asked why there were 14 days for a Christmas break.

She noted Christmas Day is on a Monday, but the calendar calls for no school the previous Thursday or Friday. Detwiler said a survey had shown many preferred it that way.

Also approved during the meeting were a high school course description book and a memorandum of understanding with the Ohio Association of Public School Employees.

Comments

comments