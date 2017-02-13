Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Saturday:

• A private property crash was reported at 10:20 p.m. in the parking lot of a business in the 1200 block of North Countyline Street. Under investigation.

arrests

Saturday:

• Nathaniel S. Slagle, 27, no address given, was taken into custody at 3:56 a.m. at 106 S. Adams St. on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Friday:

• Two people were taken into custody, one of them on a warrant for failure to appear in court, at 4:16 p.m. in the 100 block of South Main Street. An officer conducted a search of a vehicle involved in the incident, reporting several items in plain view inside the vehicle. Further information unavailable.

citations

Sunday:

• A citation was issued for driving under a license suspension at 8:16 a.m. following a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Rock Drive.

Friday:

• A citation was issued for driving under a license suspension at 6:30 p.m. following a traffic stop near the intersection of Fremont and Sandusky streets.

thefts

Friday:

• An employee of a business in the 100 block of West High Street reported a male left without paying for a bottle of liquor. A description of the man was provided to officers, who were unable to locate the subject in the area.

vandalism

Saturday:

• A caller reported someone broke a window on a backhoe parked in the 200 block of East Sixth Street.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• At 12:46 a.m, a caller reported seeing a vehicle parked in an alley near the 300 block of Lewis Street for several hours with its lights on. An officer checked the area but was unable to locate the vehicle.

• At 12:56 p.m., the father of a 17-year-old boy stopped at the police station to request assistance from an officer regarding problems with the boy. The father was advised of his options.

• A resident of the 600 block of North Main Street reported at 1:44 p.m. a dog running loose in the neighborhood. An officer located the house at which the dog belonged, and a neighbor assisted in getting it back inside the home.

Saturday:

• At 4:03 a.m., a caller reported hearing children yelling and screaming in the area of Fremont and Main streets. An officer said the incident involved a verbal argument and the parties were dispersed.

• At 1:33 p.m., a resident of the 500 block of East North Street reported his children found some ammunition when they were playing near an abandoned house nearby.

• A caller reported seeing an open garage door at a vacant residence in the 300 block of East Fremont Street. An officer checked the residence.

• At 8:39 p.m., a resident of the 600 block of Maple Street requested to talk to an officer regarding threats made to her son. Report on file.

• Charges are pending in an incident reported at 9:38 p.m. involving a situation that occurred in the 500 block of Lynn Street. An officer provided statement forms to the complainant, who is to drop them off when they are completed.

• At 10:18 p.m., a caller reported several young children creating a disturbance in the 100 block of North Union Street. An adult babysitter was advised to keep the noise down.

Friday:

• At 4:10 p.m., a resident of the 500 block of East North Street requested assistance from an officer with his unruly 10-year-old grandson.

• At 6:55 p.m., a caller reported a stray dog in the 100 block of Myers Court. The caller later took the dog to the police department, and its owner was contacted. The owner picked up the dog from the police station.

• At 7:09 p.m., a phone call was received from a residence in the 200 block of Elmwood Avenue in which someone gave the address but did not say anything else. The dispatcher could hear two females in the background, so an officer was sent. The officer reported there was an incident at the residence in which custodial grandparents of a child refused to turn the child over to the father. The father was advised of his options.

• At 10:48 p.m., police received a 9-1-1 call reporting a car was stuck on the railroad tracks a few miles west of the city. CSX Railroad was notified of the incident and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

• A caller from the 200 block of East Sixth Street reported at 11:03 p.m. someone was trying to break into a neighbor’s vehicle. An officer reported finding no damage to the vehicle. He also talked to two suspects who said they had stopped near the vehicle to check their cellphones.

fire runs

Sunday:

• EMS responded at 6:02 a.m. to the 700 block of Chesapeake Court for a lift assist with an 84-year-old female.

• EMS responded at 9:47 a.m. to the 700 block of Columbus Avenue for an 86-year-old female having a medical problem.

Saturday:

• EMS was dispatched at 8:52 a.m. to the 400 block of Elm Street for a 10-year-old having a seizure.

• EMS responded at 1:25 p.m. to the 800 block of South Main Street for a 42-year-old female who lost consciousness.

• At 5:29 p.m., EMS responded to the 300 block of South Wood Street for a person with a diabetic problem.

• EMS responded at 6:52 p.m. to the 300 block of McDougal Street for a 64-year-old male having difficulty breathing.

• EMS responded at 11:33 p.m. to Findlay and Lytle streets for a person injured in a traffic crash.

Friday:

• EMS responded at 3:21 p.m. to the 200 block of East Tiffin Street for a 42-year-old female having chest pains.

• EMS responded at 8:07 p.m. to the 300 block of Summit Street for a 46-year-old male who fell in the shower and was in severe pain.

• At 11:17 p.m., EMS responded to the 500 block of Stearns Road for a 63-year-old male who had undergone recent surgery and was having pain and swelling.

Seneca County

citations

Friday:

• Timothy M. Gwiner, no age or address given, was issued a citation for a railroad violation following a deputy’s traffic stop near the intersection of Lytle and Poplar streets in Fostoria at 10:17 p.m.

• A citation was issued to the driver of a vehicle for a railroad violation following a traffic stop by a deputy near the intersection of Lytle and Poplar streets in Fostoria at 9:57 p.m.

thefts

Saturday:

• A resident of the 200 block of Union Street, Bettsville, arrived at the sheriff’s office at 11:14 a.m. to report the theft of a vehicle in 2015. No further information available.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• At 12:47 a.m., a deputy made contact with a resident in the 5800 block of West Ash St., Bascom, and relayed a message for that resident to call the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday:

• A resident of the 7300 block of North Township Road 63 reported at 10:56 p.m. seeing a suspicious vehicle parked in a driveway. The caller said when he approached the vehicle, it took off northbound on Township Road 63, then went eastbound on Township Road 35. Evidence was collected at the scene.

Friday:

• At 10:56 p.m., an alarm activation was reported at a business in the 3800 block of West Ohio 12. Deputies responding reported balloons had been left out after closing, causing the alarm to activate. The balloons were secured and the alarm was reset.

• Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 12400 block of West Axline Street at 9:17 p.m. to check the welfare of a resident there. The deputies reported the subject had left the residence prior to their arrival.

• At 4:49 p.m., a deputy reported seeing dogs in the roadway in the 10700 block of West Township Road 112. He said the dogs were chasing cats in the roadway.

