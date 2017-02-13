Hit-skip ends in injury

Numerous reports of accidents at various locations along Lytle Street had Fostoria police officers scouring the through-way from one end to the other Saturday night.

At 11:33 p.m., the reports began pouring in to Fostoria police of accidents near the intersections of Lytle Street and Columbus Avenue, near the intersection of Lytle and Findlay streets, and on Midblock near the underpass, according to police records.

Officers were unable to locate any signs of an accident at Lytle and Columbus or on Midblock, but determined the crash occurred at Lytle and Findlay streets, the report states.

According to a sheriff’s office report, a deputy also assisted a trooper from the Fremont Post of the State Highway Patrol in trying to identify the location of the crash.

According to a witness, an SUV was eastbound on Ohio 12 and attempted a turn onto Lytle Street when the driver of the SUV struck a westbound vehicle stopped at the traffic light at the intersection.

The driver of the SUV continued on, failing to stop at the crash scene.

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the traffic light was taken by EMS to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital for treatment of injuries he suffered, and was treated and released.

The driver who fled the scene of the crash was later located by the trooper on Center Street between Poplar and Town streets, near the underpass, the report said. The SUV reportedly had two tires missing.

Names of the drivers involved in the late-night crash were not available by press time Sunday evening.

The Fremont Post of the State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, and no further information was available at press time.

