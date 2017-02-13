Fostoria man wanted by authorities

Authorities are looking for a Fostoria man who led Findlay police, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the State Highway Patrol on a 27-mile chase through Findlay and Hancock County early Saturday.

The Findlay Police Department said a vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation at Elm Street and Lima Avenue in Findlay.

Police said the driver was identified as Joshua A. Fox, 37, of Fostoria. A female passenger, Micki F. Delarosa, 35, of Findlay, lied about her identity to officers and was then arrested for falsification and a warrant, police said.

After her arrest, Fox fled and the chase began about 1:15 a.m., according to police.

The pursuit traveled a total of 27 miles on multiple streets in Findlay and then multiple county roads, police said. Speeds in the county ranged from 70 to 85 mph, according to police.

The pursuit lasted around 27 minutes. Police said the chase was halted near Rawson around 1:42 a.m.

Fox was not apprehended, police said. He has a suspended driver’s license, according to police.

Police said Fox will face a felony charge of eluding a police officer, along with misdemeanor traffic offenses.

Delarosa was being held at the Hancock County jail as of Saturday night.

