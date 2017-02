RANDY ROBERTS / for the Review Times

Volunteers battle a fire late Sunday afternoon at a barn located on the property of the Seneca Hills Golf Course, 4044 W Township Rd. 98, Tiffin. According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was first reported at 4:48 p.m. Firefighters from New Riegel and Bascom fire departments responded to the scene.

