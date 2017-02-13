College credit agreements on tonight’s Lakota BOE agenda

By RON CRAIG

STAFF WRITER

Lakota Local Schools Board of Education will be asked to approve agreements, personnel contracts and a donation when they meet in regular session at 7 p.m. today.

College Credit Plus agreements between Lakota and Terra State Community College, Owens Community College, and University of Toledo will be considered by board members tonight.

“We have reached out to these colleges to provide college credit for our students who are taking courses from them,” Superintendent Jon Detwiler told the Review Times. “Some of the students are taking the courses online, and some are taking them in person.”

Transition agreements between Lakota and Sandusky County and Seneca County also appear on the meeting agenda. Detwiler said the agreements are for pre-school age students who require special needs services.

Several athletic and non-athletic personnel matters are on the agenda for approval. Those include contracts with:

• Michael Lento, district substitute/ISS monitor;

• Leisha Salyer, paraprofessional;

• Philip Frisch, bus driver;

• Karl Lemmon, substitute bus driver;

• Ali Kagy, classified substitute;

• Kristina O’Connell, classified substitute;

• Kim Martin, paraprofessional;

• Kade Long, winter weight room supervisor;

• David Ritter, HS head boys track coach;

• Brad Biddle, JH boys track coach;

• Lawrence Topor, HS assistant boys track coach;

• Jacob Biddle, HS girls assistant track coach;

• Donald Windom, HS head track coach;

• Abigail Brickner, HS assistant softball coach;

• John Taylor, HS assistant baseball coach;

• Jeffrey Bickford, HS assistant softball coach;

• Casmiro Diaz, HS bowling coach;`

• Chris Chalfin, volunteer HS head softball coach;

• Gael Windom, HS assistant track coach; and

• Michael Lento, HS head football coach.

Salary upgrades for Ashley Cramer, Devon Lacey and Kelly Shirkey are to be considered.

A $250 donation to the Marjorie K. Phillips Scholarship Fund from Michael and Janell Phillips also appears on the agenda for board approval.

An FFA chapter trip to Columbus in May to attend the state FFA’s two-day convention is up for approval during the meeting, and adoption of a policy on electronic fund transfers is to be decided by the board.

Stipends for professional development for Sharon LaPierre, Sarah Bensman, Lea Derr, Devon Lacey, Amanda Blachuta and Sarah Dussel are also to be considered by board members tonight.

Board members will be asked to approve a school calendar for the 2017-18 school year, a high school course description book, and memorandum of understanding with the Ohio Association of Public School Employees.

The meeting will take place in the staff dining room on the school’s campus, located at 5200 Sandusky County Rd. 13, Kansas.

