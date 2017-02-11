Public Record

Fostoria
Thursday:
• Officer issued a citation for expired registration following a traffic stop at West Lytle and Findlay streets.
Friday:
• Complainant reported her husband assaulted their juvenile daughter by spanking her twice, striking her upside the head and knocking her to the floor. Statements were taken.
• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Walnut Street.
• Caller requested a welfare check on her Andrews Avenue neighbor as she heard a loud crash and has since been unable to make contact with her. Officer spoke with subject who was OK.
• A third party caller reported her elderly parents were being harassed and yelled at by a younger family member and they wanted the police called. Subject was transported to another location; spoke to other party about the issue.
• Complainant reported a semi truck was shortcutting on East North Street.
Thursday:
• Caller stated a juvenile left a Maple Street residence intoxicated. Officer unable to locate; would be on the look out.
• Subject came on station to speak to an officer about an incident with one of his children. Officer found complaint to be unfounded.
• Officer assisted a subject on Summit Street.
• A police department from another state requested assistance with an investigation.
• Children’s services requested an officers assistance with an incident on Bannister Street.
• Caller requested a welfare check on a juvenile subject near South Main Street and Taft Boulevard. Subject was no longer in the area.
• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on West High Street.
• Caller stated she knew where her child was but he was refusing to come home. Juvenile left a McDougal Street address with his parents.
• Officers were out at an Elwood Avenue address speaking to the parents of a subject who had some concerns about an ex and her child.
• A Plaza Drive employee reported a vehicle that had been sitting in the parking lot for several hours. Officer spoke to subject who advised she was waiting on her boyfriend to come into town.
Friday:
• Squad responded to the 200 block of West Fourth Street at 12:04 a.m. for a male subject who was dizzy and light headed.
• At 2:22 a.m., EMS responded to the 200 block of East Center Street for male subject with kidney problems.
• Seneca County Sheriff’s Officer requested a squad out in the county for a female subject with severe left side pain at 2:43 a.m.
• EMS was dispatched at 10:26 a.m. for a male subject attempting to slit his wrists in the 300 block of North Union Street.
Thursday:
• EMS was requested for a suicidal subject in the 500 block of West Lytle Street at 6:23 p.m.
• Squad was dispatched at 11:27 p.m. for a subject with high blood pressure in the 700 block of Columbus Avenue.
Seneca County
Friday:
• Complainant requested a deputy to a West Ohio 18 business in regards to the theft of money and a no trespass order.
Thursday:
• A South Township Road 93 caller advised of telephone harassment.
• Complainant advised of a verbal altercation at a North Chestnut Street address in Kansas; stated both were intoxicated but there wasn’t anything physical. Subjects were warned for disorderly conduct.

