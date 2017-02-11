Public Record

Fostoria

citations

Thursday:

• Officer issued a citation for expired registration following a traffic stop at West Lytle and Findlay streets.

miscellaneous

Friday:

• Complainant reported her husband assaulted their juvenile daughter by spanking her twice, striking her upside the head and knocking her to the floor. Statements were taken.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Walnut Street.

• Caller requested a welfare check on her Andrews Avenue neighbor as she heard a loud crash and has since been unable to make contact with her. Officer spoke with subject who was OK.

• A third party caller reported her elderly parents were being harassed and yelled at by a younger family member and they wanted the police called. Subject was transported to another location; spoke to other party about the issue.

• Complainant reported a semi truck was shortcutting on East North Street.

Thursday:

• Caller stated a juvenile left a Maple Street residence intoxicated. Officer unable to locate; would be on the look out.

• Subject came on station to speak to an officer about an incident with one of his children. Officer found complaint to be unfounded.

• Officer assisted a subject on Summit Street.

• A police department from another state requested assistance with an investigation.

• Children’s services requested an officers assistance with an incident on Bannister Street.

• Caller requested a welfare check on a juvenile subject near South Main Street and Taft Boulevard. Subject was no longer in the area.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on West High Street.

• Caller stated she knew where her child was but he was refusing to come home. Juvenile left a McDougal Street address with his parents.

• Officers were out at an Elwood Avenue address speaking to the parents of a subject who had some concerns about an ex and her child.

• A Plaza Drive employee reported a vehicle that had been sitting in the parking lot for several hours. Officer spoke to subject who advised she was waiting on her boyfriend to come into town.

fire runs

Friday:

• Squad responded to the 200 block of West Fourth Street at 12:04 a.m. for a male subject who was dizzy and light headed.

• At 2:22 a.m., EMS responded to the 200 block of East Center Street for male subject with kidney problems.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Officer requested a squad out in the county for a female subject with severe left side pain at 2:43 a.m.

• EMS was dispatched at 10:26 a.m. for a male subject attempting to slit his wrists in the 300 block of North Union Street.

Thursday:

• EMS was requested for a suicidal subject in the 500 block of West Lytle Street at 6:23 p.m.

• Squad was dispatched at 11:27 p.m. for a subject with high blood pressure in the 700 block of Columbus Avenue.

Seneca County

thefts

Friday:

• Complainant requested a deputy to a West Ohio 18 business in regards to the theft of money and a no trespass order.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• A South Township Road 93 caller advised of telephone harassment.

• Complainant advised of a verbal altercation at a North Chestnut Street address in Kansas; stated both were intoxicated but there wasn’t anything physical. Subjects were warned for disorderly conduct.

Comments

comments