Proposed state budget increases FCS funding

Most area school districts won’t see an increase in state funding under Gov. John Kasich’s proposed fiscal budget for the 2017-18 academic year.

However, out of the eight local public school districts, Fostoria City Schools is one of two that will see a positive influx of money from the state.

According to the proposed budget, Fostoria City Schools will receive a 5 percent increase. This equates to $715,003 more than last year for a total of $15,043,799 state funded dollars.

“Until I know it’s real, I never count on anything,” Treasurer Sue Lehmann said. “Typically there always seems to be some tweaking. “¦ There are quite a few districts losing money and that usually brings an outcry from them. If the (budget) is reformed, I’m not sure how we’re going to be impacted.”

Under the previous biennial budget, Lehmann said the state put a guarantee on several school districts that were expected to lose money, meaning they would receive the same amount of money they did before.

However, because Fostoria City Schools was expected to have a significant increase in funding, the state put the district on a cap, which Lehmann explained means the district is limited on how much it gains each year. While the funding formula determines they should get a certain amount of money, the district hasn’t received anything more than a 7.5 percent increase in aid in the past two years.

With this new budget, the district will be on a cap of a 5 percent increase in state foundation money for the next two years.

In 2018-19, the budget estimates the district will receive another 5 percent increase at $746,155 for a total of $15,789,954.

“In my October forecast, I didn’t predict any increase (in state funding),” Lehmann said. “I don’t want to count on what we didn’t know. I’m very conservative on my predictions. I plan for the worse and if something better happens, that’s wonderful. “¦ What it’s reflecting right now, I’m not confident that’s the way it will be.”

According to wire reports, districts with population losses less than 5 percent, or enrollment that’s steady, get the same amount of guaranteed funding as in the previous state budget. The more population loss, the deeper the cut.

Van Buren Local Schools will also see an increase in this proposed budget at 5.2 percent, increasing aid by $45,307 for a total of $922,122.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, New Riegel Local School will see a decrease of 5 percent in state aid. The loss of $116,626 will put the district at a total state fund of $2,200,413.

“It’s still early in the budget process,” said Treasurer Jane Schalk, who’s been a treasure for 19 years. “One thing I’ve learned is to not panic when the governor puts out his budget.”

She explained the proposal must go through the house and the senate, both of which will most likely add their input and changes, as well as a committee who agrees on the new version before it goes back to Kasich to be signed.

“Oftentimes, in the end, it will be a lot different than how it started,” she said. “In the last biennial budget, when the governor’s proposal came out, we were going to lose money, but when it was approved, we had an increase.”

According to the proposal, Arcadia Local School will also see a decrease in this proposed budget at 5.5 percent, dropping aid to $1,970,595 for a loss of $113,883.

Treasurer Norm Elchert said Lakota Local Schools will “flat line” with this proposed budget, not seeing a large increase or decrease in state funding.

“I’m not putting a lot of stock into it right now,” he said. “Basically it’s a flat line for us but we’ll wait and see. It could change quite a bit here. I’ve seen it too many times when the numbers change quite a bit.”

The proposed budget lists the district as losing $1,945 for total state aid at $5,624,760.

“In such a large budget, you can make that up with one more student enrolled,” Elchert said. “It’s not a huge decrease by any means.”

Likewise, Hopewell-Loudon Local School won’t see much of a difference in their state budget assistance, losing $536 and dropping aid to $3,121,631.

However, Elmwood and Old Fort local school districts will see a much more significant drop in funding aid.

Elmwood is projected to lose 3.3 percent at $231,424, taking assistance to $6,695,847, while Old Fort will see a drop of 2.3 percent, losing $70,238 for a total of $2,925,418.

Kasich’s proposed budget spends a combined $16.3 billion on K-12 education over the two years, up $200 million from the current budget, wire reports indicate.

Messages left for Hopewell-Loudon, Arcadia, Elmwood and Old Fort local schools were not returned by press time.

Although the proposed budget seems to mostly fluctuate aid to northwest Ohio school districts from previous years, Lehmann said the funding formula is still “very similar.”

“They’re not revamping the entire funding formula,” she said. “There aren’t any drastic changes. It’s very geared toward whether the district has the capacity to raise money locally. It seems to favor districts that have trouble raising local money.”

The Ohio School Boards Association, Buckeye Association of School Administrators and Ohio Association of School Business Officials released a joint statement last week following the announcement of the proposal stating it’s too early to assess how it will impact individual districts, but that the organizations want to see more invested in education.

“As the budget process plays out, we will be emphasizing the need for strong investment in Ohio’s future through increased funding for education,” OASBO Associate Executive Director Barbara Shaner said in the release.

She noted “funding increases for education have not kept up with inflation since the Great Recession eight years ago,” quoting an analysis prepared by Dr. Howard Fleeter, consultant for the Ohio Education Policy Institute.

“We will be urging lawmakers to make education a high priority as they consider the governor’s proposal,” she said.

BASA’s Tom Ash, director of governmental relations, referred to Fleeter’s analysis, which shows net state foundation formula funding for education — including the phase out of Tangible Personal Property tax replacement payments — has increased 5.8 percent over the past six years.

“Meanwhile, the inflation rate for the same period was 10.7 percent,” he said in the release. “When we look at the budget’s proposed increase, we also have to consider there will be continued reductions in those TTP payments.”

“The bottom line is this: Does a district have the necessary resources to serve its students? What programs and courses can be offered to students? There are still disparities in the education opportunities available to students among the districts across the state,” OSBA Director of Legislative Services Damon Asbury said in the release. “We want to see this budget continue to make strides in helping all students succeed.”

