H-L BOE eyes changes to policies

By RON CRAIG

STAFF WRITER

Hopewell-Loudon Local Schools board of education gave first readings to several policy revisions and additions when they met this week, including one designed to keep the board meetings in compliance with state Sunshine laws.

Among the 14 new and revised policy proposals is one that would prohibit board members from communicating via text or email board business that is only to be discussed in an open meeting of the board.

Another section of the board’s meeting policy for which the Review Times objected last year appears to have been dropped, should the revision be adopted.

“Board meetings are held for the purpose of conducting the business of the schools and therefore are not public meetings but meetings held in public,” the policy read in January 2016. State Sunshine laws dictate school board meetings are, indeed, public meetings.

Justin Wyman, the person recently selected to take the place of board member Deb DeVlugt-Myers, was sworn in during the meeting by School District Treasurer Jennifer Hedrick. DeVlugt-Myers resigned from the board recently due to her moving out of the district.

Superintendent David Alvarado informed board members during the meeting the family of Dr. Tom Meade had assembled and then installed benches in the school’s softball field dugouts.

“They put tarps across the dugouts when they put them in, because it was so cold when they did it,” Alvarado said.

The superintendent explained the doctor has a son who is a high school junior at the school.

The school is trying out a new security device at the school, hoping to purchase more of them if they work well.

A door lock mechanism was obtained that will be installed. The device is hoped to prevent an intruder from getting inside classrooms, similar to devices purchased for all Hancock County schools recently but much less expensive.

Alvarado said the ones the school is trying out cost about $60 each, compared to the door blocking devices bought in Hancock County that he said cost $200 each.

“If they work, we may buy one for each of our classroom doors,” the superintendent said, noting such a project would cost the school about $6,000. Before any decisions are made, local fire and law enforcement personnel are to check them out.

The school is moving forward with a project to replace its sports track. The issue has been discussed at several meetings over the past year, and board members voted to approve an agreement with Van Horn, Hoover, and Associates for a topographical survey, costing $4,400.

An architectural agreement with BCM Architects for the track was also approved in the amount of $39,000.

The entire project is expected to cost about $600,000, Alvarado said. The school had earmarked $300,000 for the project, and the remaining $300,000 is to come out of the district’s general fund.

The first phase of the project will be constructing the new track, and the addition of bleachers and lights will be done later.

The superintendent also noted the new track will not be built at the site of the current one but rather on the east side of the school at the back of the building.

The school’s new bus garage construction is nearly complete, Alvarado told board members. Doors are being installed now, and the project should be done by the end of the month.

A new open enrollment system is on the horizon for the school. On March 1, parents may sign up for open enrollment online for the 2017-18 school year. Parents who do not have access to the Internet will be allowed to use the school’s computer lab.

Committee memberships of board members were also selected. Linda Depinet will serve on the athletic council and policy committee, and will serve as the student achievement liaison. Kevin Kreais will serve on the athletic council, the finance committee, and will be the legislative liaison.

Rick Breidenbach was selected for the facilities/capital committee, while Karen Lang will serve on the policy committee and will be the free-reduced lunch program hearing officer. Wyman will be on the facilities/capital committee and the finance committee.

Sarah Hayes was granted a contact as JV assistant softball coach, Mary Ellen McAllister was given a contract as a junior high track coach, and Deborah Weaver was approved for a contract as home instruction tutor. A substitute classified employee contract was approved for Amy Chapman, and Jason Bish was approved for the spring weight training program.

Alvarado, Steve Suter, Janine Meisner, and Carla Young were approved by the board as chaperones for the senior class trip.

