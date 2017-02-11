2 arrested on drug-related charges

Two subjects were arrested on drug-related charges following a search at a Tiffin apartment.

According to a news release, Harold E. Taylor, 35 of Fremont, and Scott L. Wingart, 49 of Tiffin, were arrested Friday morning after officers with Seneca County Drug Task Force-METRICH Enforcement Unit and the Tiffin Police Department executed a drug-related search warrant at 283 S. Monroe St. Apt. #2.

Wingart, who lives at the residence, was arrested for permitting drug abuse while Taylor was arrested for trafficking crack cocaine in the vicinity of a school, the release states.

Additional charges of trafficking crack cocaine and possession of criminal tools are pending for Taylor.

“The Task Force was receiving complaints of (Taylor’s) activities throughout Tiffin for quite some time,” Tiffin Police Chief Fred Stevens said in the release. “Evidently the complaints were accurate once they began to take a look into him a little further. I am pleased to see the outcome of today’s arrest. Arrests like today allow our officers to send a strong message to the folks who come into our area to poison our community.”

The search warrant, signed by Judge Jay Meyer of the Seneca County Common Pleas Court — Juvenile Division unveiled suspected crack cocaine, prescription pills, US currency, drug paraphernalia and criminal tools at the residence.

“We have had past dealings with Taylor for quite some time and he continued to come in and out of our community to profit off those persons who are battling addiction,” Det. Charles Boyer said in the release, stating Taylor was a person of interest in several overdoses within the community. “Tonight … we found him a place to stay so he, along with the community, can rest easy.”

Boyer said he encourages citizens to continue to report suspicious activity to their local agencies or the Seneca County Drug Task Force-METRICH Enforcement Unit Crime Hotline at 1-877-446-Drug (Local #443-0463).

The Tiffin Police Department Special Response Team (SRT) also assisted in the search.

