Public Record

Fostoria

arrests

Wednesday:

• Joey Jackson, 38, of Toledo, was arrested on an active warrant.

• Chandra Brubaker, 28, 800 Woodland Ave., Lot. 28, was arrested on an active warrant.

citations

Wednesday:

• Officer issued a citation for assured clear distance ahead following a report of a two-vehicle, non-injury accident at the intersection of West Lytle Street and Mid-block.

thefts

Thursday:

• Subject came on station and reported someone took her debit card of out her purse. Officer advised it was under investigation.

• Complainant came on station and advised a subject had her car keys, garage door opener and other items that were possibly stolen from the house.

Wednesday:

• Complainant advised someone was trying to break into her vehicle at a North Countyline Street location. Officer advised it was a false alarm.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• Caller reported he was northbound on Poplar Street at Lytle Street and the light did not change for more than 10 minutes. Officer advised he checked operation of bound north and south bound traffic lights and everything was running as it should have.

• Zoning department forwarded a complaint regarding an abandoned vehicle parked half on the roadway near a Nichols Street location. Officer advised he marked the tires and will check back.

• Caller reported several children standing outside waiting for the bus near East Crocker and South Main streets. Officer advised he spoke to the kids, who did not know school was closed. He escorted them back home and made sure they could get back in.

• Officer found a tree down across Columbus Avenue. Officer advised he contacted the street department.

• Caller reported accidentally locking her car with a child inside at a North Vine Street location. Officer advised assistance was rendered.

• Complainant came on station and requested to be finger printed for work purposes. Officer advised assistance was rendered.

Wednesday:

• Complainant reported a vehicle tried to run him and his wife over near a North Main Street location. Officer advised he checked the area and was unable to locate.

• A West Lytle Street caller requested to speak to an officer regarding getting harassed. Officer advised he spoke to the other party and advised them of the consequences of telecommunications harassment.

• A South Poplar Street caller reported a semi parked at the location and the driver was being very loud. Officer advised the complaint was unfounded.

• A Columbus Avenue caller requested officers for a possible domestic disturbance.

fire runs

Thursday:

• EMS requested to the 600 block of Foster Street for a lift assist at 8:17 a.m.

• Caller requested EMS to the 500 block of Poplar Street at 9:40 a.m. for severe head pain.

Wednesday:

• 9-1-1 call at 1:55 p.m., EMS requested to the 600 block of North Countyline Street for a female possibly having a heart attack.

• Squad requested to the 100 block of West Culbertson Street at 10:08 p.m. for an elderly male with C.O.P.D.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• Caller requested a welfare check on a subject at a West Ohio 18 address as he was heard arguing with another subject and lied about being in Fostoria. Deputy spoke with subjects; everything was fine.

Comments

comments