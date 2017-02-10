Park district converts house on Bradner Preserve into nature center

By MORGAN MANNS

A variety of wildlife and scenery can be seen while walking along the trails of the more than 1,100 acres of natural preserves and parks in Wood County.

However, the park district is ensuring community members and visitors can explore the outdoors at one local park from the comfort and ease of an interpretive center.

Wood County Park District has spent several years renovating a house located on the Bradner Preserve, with the intentions of creating an indoor center focused on spreading knowledge of the park, its creatures and its environment. The structure was purchased in 2014 from a family who had inhabited it and work has been ongoing.

The park district board recently approved $47,905 in work to finish the center, which will have activities for children and families. A $78,000 total budget will also cover some furnishings and other items.

“This was one of the things we got from the public,” park district Director Neil Mugner said, explaining the idea of the center came from a public planning meeting. “They wanted a place they could come in and just see nature and learn about nature.”

The space includes several rooms, one of which has a small workspace with windows looking out onto the park to view outdoor wildlife. A large mural with animals will have moveable stickers to highlight some of the wildlife at Bradner as well as a three-dimensional tree and a reading area.

A magnification station will allow people to look closely at the items they find within the park and microphones will bring outside sound into the center, Munger said.

The building will also include a classroom in which the park can host educational programs and meetings.

“We want people to have a better understanding of nature. That’s the whole idea of the interpretation center,” he said. “It gives us an opportunity to give the public good education on the nature of our area.”

The remainder of the project will be completed by 2-SCALE, a company out of Holland.

Munger said the park district has future hopes of putting in new nature trails, installing a playground and building parking lots for better access as well as converting an old garage into a shelter.

A grand opening is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. May 20.

The total cost of the project is around $300,000. Costs are being covered by money collected through a 1-mill tax levy passed in 2008, according to Munger, which will be up for renewal next year.

“It gives people the opportunity to get out here and enjoy nature,” Munger said. “We’re looking forward to getting this facility opened up and get the learning going.”

Bradner Preserve is one of the Wood County Park District’s 19 parks. The other parks include Adam Phillips Pond, Baldwin Woods Preserve, Beaver Creek Preserve, Black Swamp Preserve, Buttonwood/Betty C. Black Recreation Area, Cedar Creeks Preserve, Cricket Frog Cove Area, Fuller Preserve, Otsego Park, J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, Rudolph Savanna, Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve, Slippery Elm Trail, W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, William Henry Harrison Park, Wood County Historical Center and Museum, Zimmerman School and the Carter Historic Farm.

Bradner Preserve, located at 11540 Timmons Road in Bradner, is one of the largest parks in Wood County at 233 acres, according to Munger. It offers various natural areas, including a mature woodlot, sand dunes, grasslands and remnant prairie.

For more information, visit www.woodcountyparkdistrict.org or call the park district at 419-353-1897.

