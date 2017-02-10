New estimates for elections building nearly double budget

By RON CRAIG

STAFF WRITER

New estimates for the remodeling of a county-owned property in downtown Tiffin were reviewed by the Seneca County commissioners Thursday morning.

A previous estimate for that remodeling work on the building the Board of Elections is to move into came in at $480,000, nearly double the $250,000 budgeted for the project.

Thursday’s estimate for the most important work came in at $132,000. When an estimate for other work to the building was added, the total came to $265,000. The extra work will be bid as alternative bids.

Mike Kerschner, president of the Board of Commissioners, said they will need to figure out how much work will be completed when the actual bids are received.

“We will decide what alternatives to do, if any,” Kerschner said as Jim Ehrman, director of the elections board, listened on from the audience.

Alternate work for the elections board portion of the building includes a kitchenette and the renovation of restrooms.

Some of the alternative work being put out for bid doesn’t pertain to space that will be occupied by the elections board or involves the entire building. New LED lighting fixtures and a new HVAC system are two alternatives for the entire building.

Renovations for space to be occupied by Seneca County Regional Planning Commission is another alternative project.

The commissioners voted to advertise for bids for the project, then open those bids on March 7.

County Administrator Stacy Wilson said money from a Community Development Block Grant may be able to be used for part of the project.

Wilson said after the meeting she hopes the bids will come in lower than the estimates, but there is no guarantee that will happen. The bids, including all the alternatives, would only need to come in $15,000 less than the estimates to fall within the $250,000 amount budgeted for the project.

Mircea Handru, executive director of Mental Health and Recovery Services of Seneca, Sandusky, and Wyandot Counties, gave a presentation on his agency’s activities.

Handru started out by informing commissioners his agency recently began offering a crisis text line that can be used by anyone experiencing a mental health crisis or drug problem.

He said the purpose of the text service is “to change a hot moment into a cool one.”

The service is available by texting “4 hope” to 741741 from any cell phone, and all major carriers have agreed not to show details of the text on itemized bills.

The new program is to be promoted using banners, signs, posters, and magnets, Handru explained.

A grant was received by the Mental Health Board to offer a respite program for parents of 11-21 year olds.

“It gives the parents a break from the children,” Handru said, adding the program includes camps for the children. The program is for those diagnosed with a mental health issue, he said.

Handru said the biggest challenge his agency faces, by far, is the lack of beds available in the area for treatment of people with mental health issues. Toledo is now the nearest facility for these people, and they rarely have openings for which the local agency can send someone.

The commissioners also got a report from Bryan Glover, executive director of Seneca County Commission on Aging.

Glover noted one of his agency’s achievements this past year was moving an office from downtown Fostoria to a location on Ohio 12 on the west edge of town. The new facility much better fits the agency’s needs, Glover said.

One of the agency’s most important services is delivering meals to the elderly. While hot meals are delivered only to people in the Tiffin area, other areas of the county, including Fostoria, are served by providing frozen foods that can be easily prepared.

The Commission on Aging receives funds locally through a .3-mill levy that will show up on the November ballot for renewal. Other funds are received through grants and other funding from state and federal sources.

Glover said his agency’s work will become more important in the future as it is estimated more than 30 percent of the population will be age 60 and above in the near future.

Charlene Watkins, executive director of Seneca County Regional Planning Commission, also addressed the commissioners, giving a report on the number of homeless people in the county.

Currently, there are two unsheltered people, 18 who are in a transitional shelter situation, seven in other shelters, and four others who have been placed in a housing assistance program.

Watkins also introduced Jennifer Porter, who was just recently hired by the agency to assist Watkins with the agency’s wide array of projects. Porter has a background in zoning, grants, and city management.

