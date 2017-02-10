Commissioners hear reports from departments

By RON CRAIG

STAFF WRITER

During a two-hour meeting Thursday morning, Seneca County commissioners spent most of that time listening to annual reports from several heads of county departments.

EMS

Ken Majors, Seneca County EMS director, gave an overview of some of the activities that have transpired over the past year. One of the biggest projects completed this past year was the application for a grant that resulted in the county getting $330,000 that was used to purchase three new ambulances.

Those EMS units were given to some of the county’s six volunteer EMS squads that provide service to the rural areas of the county. The vehicles included automatic lift/load units that allow EMTs and paramedics to load patients into the ambulances without having to manually lift the stretchers with patients on them.

These devices help prevent back and other injuries to the EMS personnel. While one of the other older county ambulances was retrofitted with the new lift/load devices, Majors told commissioners he wants to purchase and install them on the county’s remaining three ambulances.

Majors noted the county’s EMS units had 1,392 calls for service in 2016 and the county’s paramedic Echo unit responded to 477 calls as a part-time service. The number of Echo unit responses will increase dramatically this year as it began full-time 24/7 service Jan. 7.

In a joint venture with Tiffin Mercy Hospital, the county’s EMS units now have a unique Kit Check system that helps monitor the use and expiration dates of drugs used by medical personnel.

An electronic run report system has also streamlined operations for county EMS personnel, replacing paper run reports that are shared with hospital personnel when EMTs and paramedics arrive at the hospitals with their patients.

Majors explained how the billing system used by his department works. The company that does patient billing for the county costs only 3.25 percent of the amounts collected, which Majors said is very reasonable.

Another of the projects he has worked on is the formation of a fifth joint ambulance district in the county, which involves Bloom and Scipio townships. The new district will serve the villages of Bloomville and Republic. That project is still in the works, Majors explained.

During the coming year, Majors hopes to secure more grant funding to pay for a new Echo unit and a new vehicle he drives, which would replace the current aging fleet. He would also like to see the county raise the stipends paid to the volunteers who man the county EMS units.

EMA

Dan Stahl, director of the county’s Emergency Management Agency, informed commissioners the communications systems his agency operates is one of the biggest parts of his department.

The system uses three primary transmission sites throughout the county, Stahl said. More than 1,500 radios in the system utilize these transmission sites for communication by a variety of agencies.

In addition to daily oversight of the massive communications system, the agency is also responsible for maintenance of it.

Communications for schools and hospitals in the county are also part of the communications system, Stahl noted.

Generators are used for continuity of communications in the event of power outages, and Stahl said those generators require regular maintenance to make sure they are ready for service in a moment’s notice should an emergency occur.

Another big part of his job is preparing for emergencies in the county. Those emergencies may be weather-related, such as tornadoes and floods, or may be related to other emergencies such as chemical spills.

Working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Stahl helps provide a system of emergency preparedness for the protection of life and property.

Stahl also assists schools with preparing for emergency situations that may arise there, and he maintains an emergency operations plan for the entire county.

An automatic mutual aid system installed in the dispatch center of the sheriff’s office allows dispatchers to send more than one fire or EMS department to major incidents, even before the first personnel arrive on scene.

Stahl explained how this system works, using a house fully engulfed in flames as an example.

“All the dispatcher has to do is move the (computer) mouse over the (mapped) area of the incident, and it tells them what other departments they should send to it,” Stahl said.

The training of Skywarn personnel for the county is another one of Stahl’s responsibilities. These volunteer personnel are trained to spot funnel clouds during times of inclement weather.

The National Weather Service provides materials and speakers for the training, and this year’s training is scheduled for March 9.

One of the grants Stahl has secured to help pay for the cost of operation of his department provides $75,000, he noted.

Dog Warden

Kelly Marker, the county’s dog warden, also gave an overview of her department’s operations over the past year.

Marker, who has held the post for 13 years, said 11,092 dog licenses were issued through the county auditor’s office this past year. A regular dog license, if purchased by the Jan. 31 deadline, costs a dog owner $15.

The dog warden said the $15 cost is average for this area, but Lucas County charges $25 for the same license. Marker also noted the fee has not been increased since 2005.

In 2016, Marker said her agency issued 37 citations, 31 of which were for dogs who got loose and were running at large.

Marker said her agency provides service to the entire county, including inside the cities of Fostoria and Tiffin. One of these services is responding to calls of loose dogs.

The dog warden explained that when she receives a call of a loose dog, she is able to check a database that tells her if any dogs matching the description of the loose dog may belong to someone in that area. This allows the dog warden to reunite the dog with the owner, if it turns out to be the dog in question.

The importance of dog owners making sure a dog license tag is kept on the dog’s collar was also emphasized. That tag will help Marker return a loose dog to its owner before she takes it to the county dog shelter, saving the dog owner fees that are charged for sheltering dogs.

The adoption of unwanted and found dogs that are not able to be reunited with their owners is a major part of her job, Marker pointed out. She urges those looking for a new dog to consider adopting from a shelter.

During her presentation, Marker thanked the Review Times for publishing pictures and descriptions of dogs available for adoption.

One of Marker’s goals for the coming year is to adopt out more dogs.

Building and Grounds

John Logsdon, who heads the county’s Building and Grounds Maintenance Department, said his department is responsible for maintaining all the county-owned buildings and properties, including janitorial, repair, and landscaping services.

Logsdon’s 2016 departmental budget was $1.1 million, more than $800,000 of which was spent on contracted services. During the year, his department received 857 work orders, or requests for maintenance and repair services.

One way his departments saved the county money this past year, Logsdon said, was by using a standby tractor that was getting little use as a backup to plow snow and spread salt on county-owned parking lots and sidewalks.

He has also spearheaded an effort to replace old lighting fixtures with newer technology LED lighting. While the new fixtures can be expensive, they save the county money in the long run through reduced electrical consumption.

Looking to the future, Logsdon said there are several “bog ticket” repair projects the commissioners will need to keep in mind as they budget their money. Several buildings, including the sheriff’s office and the Job and Family Services building, will need new roofs before long. Logsdon estimated the cost of replacing the sheriff’s office roof alone at $500,000.

