Bettsville Council covers levy, truck purchase during meeting

By RON CRAIG

STAFF WRITER

Bettsville Village Council is considering placing a renewal or additional tax levy on this fall’s election ballot to replace a 20 year-old pumper truck for the village’s fire department.

The need to replace the truck became evidenced recently as the front-line pumper truck broke down, requiring council members to vote Tuesday night to spend $12,516 to repair the aging fire apparatus.

The village is now relying on two other pumper trucks, which are even older than the 1997 pumper truck, while repairs are being made.

Fire Chief Mike Snell informed council members during the meeting he is working on developing information for a possible levy ballot issue, but said he was not sure if it would be a renewal of a current fire levy or if additional funding would be needed that would make an additional tax levy necessary.

Snell voiced concerns about the ballot language that would be required by state law, calling the levy a “fire and EMS levy,” even though the tax measure would not be for any EMS expenses.

“Why does it have to say fire and EMS?” Snell asked.

Village Law Director Rick Palau said the state legislature had changed election laws requiring all fire levies to be labeled fire and EMS levies, whether EMS was part of the levy or not.

Palau said if the ballot language did meet state law requirements, it would be rejected and not placed on the ballot.

Snell said he was also concerned voters would not see past the labeling of the levy and vote against it because an EMS levy had already been approved recently by the voters.

Palau suggested village officials work to educate the public that any such levy is for fire department funding only and does not involve EMS in any way.

Council members also discussed what the village may be able to do about a $1,567 water and sewer bill that was recently received by the owner of a vacant property in the village.

A water line broke at the mobile home property, and it was not discovered for some time because it was vacant. There was significant damage to the mobile home from the leak, it was noted.

Council members were hesitant to forgive all or part of the bill as it may set a precedent.

“We’ve made some decisions in the past that came back to haunt us because we didn’t have all the facts before we made the decisions,” said Councilman Rob Toy. “How we handle this situation may affect how we handle similar situations in the future.”

Because the water that leaked did not end up in the village’s sewer system, one idea discussed was to forgive the sewer portion of the bill.

At the end of the discussion, it was decided to have the property owner turn the bill into his insurance company to see if they would pay it before any other decisions are made by the village.

Council members approved the expenditure of $15,000 to replace the traffic light at the intersection of Ohio 12 and Ohio 590 inside the village. The cost will include moving an electrical panel and installing a new mast pole for the light to the opposite side of the street they set on now.

Another expense approved by council was for $24,200 to replace two catch basins and manholes and repair six others, all along Ohio 590. The decaying infrastructure is blamed on sewage coming from the village of Burgoon that is treated by Bettsville.

All or some of the cost of the work may be able to be recouped from Burgoon, it was noted. The contract between the two villages calls for an “extra strength” surcharge to be paid by Burgoon for waste that comes into the village in a septic form.

The Burgoon waste is coming into Bettsville in a septic form, and Burgoon officials have been informed they need to either aerate the waste or treat it chemically to resolve the issue.

The village’s Fourth of July celebration and fireworks display was set for the evening of July 4, which falls on a Tuesday.

The village did not have a fireworks display last year due to a lack of funds, but a donor came forward to pay for them this year.

Some gates to the village park will open at 8 a.m. that day to allow people in for activities such as barbequing. All other park gates will open at 6 p.m.

The village will collect $5 per vehicle for the event to help defray costs to the village, such as extra police protection.

Some other good news was passed on during Tuesday’s meeting as a letter from Swickard Gas Company was read, informing village residents their natural gas bills are being decreased by 30 cents per MCF, effective last month.

It was also announced that Reflection Ministries will assist in a program that will result in the free distribution in early March of 9-volt batteries for smoke detectors.

Second readings were given to several ordinances dealing with uncollectable fees and taxes, blanket certificates (similar to purchase orders), bank deposits, and the rehiring of a village magistrate. A second reading was also given to a resolution to amend the budget.

