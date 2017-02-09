Public Record

Fostoria

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• Caller complained of a canine barking for several hours at a West Jackson Street address. Officer didn’t hear any dogs barking in the area.

• Caller requested an officer standby while they board up a South Poplar Street structure.

• Complainant requested to speak to an officer in regards to harassment.

• Caller requested to speak to an officer as her father was verbally abusing her brother at a Plaza Drive business. Officer spoke to staff who stated they hadn’t been in there all day.

• Caller advised of a loose canine running around near North Countyline and West Jackson streets. Officer unable to locate.

• Hospital staff requested an officer to the Van Buren Street location. Subject was staying voluntarily and was warned for disorderly conduct.

• Subject came on station advising of a scam call they received about the IRS.

Tuesday:

• Tiffin Police Department requested officers be on the look out for a subject involved in a theft in the city who was seen headed toward Fostoria. Subject has an address outside of the city; never came into town.

• Hospital staff reported a highly intoxicated male subject left the Van Buren Street location on foot. Upon callback, staff advised the subject returned and requested officer speak to him.

• Caller stated he is being harassed by another individual at a North Main Street location. Officer spoke to suspect and she denied accusations.

• Caller advised he was talking on the phone with a subject residing on West Center Street when the line went dead; stated he attempted to call her back and she didn’t answer; requested a welfare check. Officer spoke to subject who was fine and said her phone battery died.

• Caller reported someone was moving buses around near East Fremont and North Town streets. Officer spoke to subject who was returning late from a school trip and was locking up.

• Complainant reported squatters at a Rock Street address where the water was shut off were caught taking water from his outside spigot.

fire runs

Wednesday:

• EMS responded to the 900 block of Country Club Drive at 1:25 a.m. for a sick female subject.

• Squad was dispatched for a subject with a cough and fever in the 700 block of Columbus Avenue at 1:57 a.m.

• At 8:11 a.m., EMS was requested for a female subject who was weak in the 200 block of Vickie Lane.

• EMS was dispatched to the 700 block of North Union Street at 11:08 a.m. for a female subject who fell.

